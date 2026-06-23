所有市場和工具均可交易

差價合約 (CFD) 是一種複雜的金融工具，利用槓桿交易雖然可能放大收益，但同樣也會加劇虧損風險，導致資金快速流失。
數據顯示，
78.48% 的散戶投資者在使用該提供商服務進行差價合約交易時出現帳戶虧損。
在進行交易之前，請確保您充分了解差價合約的運作機制，並仔細評估自己是否有能力承擔資金虧損的高風險。
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Arcus Biosciences, Inc.
Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc.
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Ardent Health Partners Inc
Coast Entertainment Holdings Limited
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Arko Corp.
ARLO TECHNOLOGIES ORD
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AH Realty Trust Inc
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Armstrong World Industries Inc
Aroundtown SA
Arqit Quantum Inc.
Array Technologies, Inc.
ArriVent Biopharma Inc
Arrow Electronics Inc (ARW)
Arrow Financial Corp
Arrowhead Pharma
Arteris, Inc.
Artesian Resources Corp
Arthur J Gallagher & Co
Artisan Partners Asset Manageme
Artivion Inc
Arvinas Inc
Arxis, Inc.
Aryzta AG
ASA International Group PLC
Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd.
Asahi Kasei Corporation
Asana, Inc.
ASBISc Enterprises PLC
Asbury Automotive Group Inc
Capitaland India Trust
CapitaLand Ascendas REIT
Ascendis Pharma A/S
Ashland Global
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Sunbelt Rentals Holdings Inc
Ashtead Technology Holdings plc
Asian Pay Tv Tr
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ASML Holding N.V.
ASML Holding N.V.
ASOS PLC
ASP Isotopes Inc
ASR Nederland NV
Assa Abloy B
Asseco Poland SA
Asseco South Eastern Europe SA
Assembly Biosciences, Inc.
Associated British Foods PLC
AST SpaceMobile, Inc.
Astec Industries Inc
Astellas Pharma Inc.
Astera Labs Inc
Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings PLC
AstraZeneca PLC - GBP
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Astronics Corp
Astrotech
Asure
ASX Limited
AT&T Inc
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Atalaya Mining PLC
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Aterian, Inc.
Athens International Airport SA
Athens Water Supply & Sewage C
ATI Inc
Atkore Inc
Atlas Arteria
Atlas Copco A
Atlas Copco B
Atlassian Corporation Plc
Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc
ATN International Inc
Atomera Incorporated
Atos
ATOSS Software SE
ATRenew Inc
Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A.
AtriCure Inc
Atrium Ljungberg B
Atrium Therapeutics Inc.
Attendo
AUB Group Limited
Auckland International Airport Limited
Auction Technology Group plc
Audinate Group Limited
Audioboom Group Plc
AudioCodes Ltd
AudioEye, Inc.
Aumann AG
Aurelia Metals
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Aurizon Holdings
Aurora Cannabis Inc.
Aurora Innovation, Inc.
Aurubis AG
Austal Limited
Austevoll Seafood
Australian Agricultural Company
Australian Ethical Investment Ltd
Australian Foundation Investment Company
Australian Strategic Materials Ltd
Australian United Investment Company
AMS OSRAM
Auto Partner SA
Autotrader Group Plc
AUTO1 Group SE
Autodesk, Inc.
Autohellas Tourist and Trading
Autohome Inc.
Autoliv Inc
Autoliv SDR - SEK
Autolus Therapeutics PLC
Automatic Data Processing, Inc.
Autonation
AutoZone Inc
Avalonbay Communities
Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF
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Avanza Bank Holding
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Avista Corp
Aviva PLC
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Axalta Coating Systems
Axcelis
Axfood
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Axogen Inc
Axon Enterprise Inc
Axsome Therapeutics Inc
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Azenta Inc
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Bellway PLC
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Bitdeer Technologies Group
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Bridgeline Digital
Bridgestone Corporation
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Buckle Inc/The
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Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited
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Burberry Group PLC
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Bureau Veritas International
Burford Capital Ltd
Burjeel Holdings PLC
Burlington Stores
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Butterfly Network Inc.
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BW Offshore
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BWX Technologies, Inc.
BYD Company Limited
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Byggmax Group
Bytes Technology Group plc
C&D International Investment Group Limited
C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.
C3.ai, Inc.
C4 Therapeutics, Inc.
Cabaletta Bio, Inc.
Cable One Inc
Cabot Corp
CACI International Inc
Cadeler A/S
Cadence Design Systems, Inc.
Cadiz
CAE Inc - CAD
Caesars Entertainment Corporation
Capricorn Energy Plc.
Cairn Homes PLC (Euronext Dublin)
CaixaBank, S.A.
Cal-Maine Foods Inc
Caleres Inc
Callaway Golf Company
Calumet Inc
Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF
Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF
Cambria Global Real Estate ETF
Cambria Global Value ETF
Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF
Cambria Tail Risk ETF
Cambria Value and Momentum ETF
Camden National Corp
Camden Property Trust
Cameco Corporation
Cameco Corporation (US)
Campbell Soup
Camping World Holdings Inc
Camtek Ltd/Israel
Canaan Inc
Canada Goose Holdings Inc.
Canadian Apartment Properties REIT
Canadian Imperial Bank Commerce
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce
Canadian National Railway
Canadian Natural Resource Ltd
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ord Shs
Canadian Solar Inc
Canadian Tire Corp Ltd
Cancom SE
Candel Therapeutics Inc
Cango Inc/KY
Canon Inc.
Canopy Growth Corporation
Twenty One Capital Inc
Capcom Co Ltd
Capforce IBD 50 ETF
Capgemini SE
Capita PLC
Capital City Bank
Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF
Capital One Financial Corp
Capital Southwest
CapitaLand Ascott Trust
CapitaLand Investment Limited
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CapitaR China Tr
Capitol Federal
Capri Holdings Limited
Capricor Therapeutics Inc
Capricorn Metals Limited
Capstone Copper Corporation (CDI)
Card Factory PLC
Cardiff Oncology, Inc.
Cardinal Health
Cardlytics
CareDx Inc
CareTrust REIT Inc
CarGurus
Caribou Biosciences, Inc.
Caris Life Sciences Inc
Carl Zeiss Meditec AG
Carlisle Cos Inc
Carma Limited
Carmax
Carnarvon Petroleum
Carnival Corp Limited
Carpenter Technology Corp
Carrefour
Carrier Global Corporation
Cars.com Inc.
Car Group Ltd
Carter's Inc
Carvana Co.
Casella
Casey's General Stores Inc
Casino Guichard Perrachon
Casio Computer Co.,Ltd.
Cass Information Systems Inc
Filana Therapeutics Inc
Castellum
Castle Biosciences, Inc.
Gyre Therapeutics Inc
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals
Catena
Caterpillar
Cathay Pacific Airways Limited
Cathay
Cava Group Inc
Cavco Industries Inc
CBOE Global Markets, Inc.
CBRE Group, Inc.
Modivo SA
CCL Industries Inc
CD Projekt SA
CDL HTrust
CDW Corp/DE
CECO Environmental Corp
Cedar Woods Properties
Celanese
Celcuity Inc
Celestica Inc.
Celldex Therapeutics Inc
Cellnex Telecom, S.A.
Celon Pharma SA
Celsius
Celularity Inc.
Cembra Money Bank AG
Cemex Adr Rep 10 Par
Cenergy Holdings SA
Cenntro Inc
Cenovus Energy Inc
Centene
CenterPoint Energy Inc
Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited
Central Asia Metals PLC
Central Bancompany, Inc.
Central Garden & Pet Co
Central Pacific Financial Corp
Central Puerto S.A. - ADR
Centrica PLC
Centrus Energy Corp
Centuria Capital Group
Centuria Industrial REIT
Centurion Accommodation REIT
Centurion
Century Aluminum
Ceragon Networks Ltd
Cerebras Systems Inc.
Cerence Inc.
Ceres Power Holdings PLC
Cerillion PLC
Certara, Inc.
Cerus Corp
Cettire Ltd
CEVA
Cf Industries Holdings
Viridien
CGI Group Inc (CA)
Chagee Holdings Ltd
Chalice Mining Ltd
Challenger Limited
Champion Iron
Chanson International Holding
Chargepoint Holdings Inc.
Charles Schwab
Chart Industries Inc
Charter Communications, Inc.
Charter Hall Group
Charter Hall Retail REIT
Chatham Lodging Trust
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd
Cheesecake Factory Inc/The
Chegg, Inc.
Chemed Corp
Chemours
Chemring Group Plc
Chemung
Cheniere Energy, Inc.
Chery Automobile Co Ltd
Expand Energy Corp
Chesapeake Utilities Corp
Chesnara PLC
Chevron
Chewy, Inc.
Chime Financial Inc
Chimera Investment Corp
China Aviation
China Cinda Asset Management Co. Ltd.
China CITIC Bank Corporation Limited
China Coal Energy Company Limited
China Construction Bank Corporation
China Eastern Airlines Ltd
China Everbright International Limited
China Everbright
China Gas Holdings Limited
China Hongqiao Group Limited
China Life Insurance Company Limited
China Literature Limited
China Lodging Group, Limited
China Merchants Bank Co. Ltd.
China Merchants Port Holdings Company Limited
China Merchants Securities
China Minsheng Banking Corp. Ltd.
China Molybdenum Co. Ltd.
China National Building Material Company Limited
China Oilfield Services Limited
China Overseas Land & Investment Limited
China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation
China Railway Group Limited
China Railway Signal & Communication Corporation Limited
China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited
China Resources Building Materials Technology Holdings Limited
China Resources Gas Group Limited
China Resources Land Limited
China Resources Mixc Lifestyle Services Limited
China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited
China Shenhua Energy Company Limited
China Southern Airlines Company Limited
China State Construction International Holdings Limited
China Sunsine
China Taiping Insurance Holdings Company Limited
China Vanke Co. Ltd.
China XLX Fertiliser Ltd
China Yuchai International Ltd
Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc
Chiyoda Corporation
Chocoladef. Lindt & Spruengli AG
Choice Hotels International Inc
Chord Energy
Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited
Christian Dior Se
Niagen Bioscience Inc
Chrysalis Investments Limited
Chubb
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Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
Church & Dwight Company Inc
Churchill Downs Inc
CI Games SA
CIE Automotive, S.A.
Ciena
Cigna
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Cineverse Corp
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CION Investment Corp
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Circle Internet Group Inc
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Cisco Systems
Citi Trends
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Citigroup Inc
Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Citizens Financial Group
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City Holding
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CityDev
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CK Hutchison Holdings Limited
CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited
Clariant AG
Clarkson PLC
Clas Ohlson B
Clean Energy Fuels Corp.
Clean Harbors Inc
Cleanaway Waste Management Limited
CleanSpark, Inc.
CleanTech Lithium Plc
Clear Secure, Inc.
Clearfield
ClearOne
ClearPoint Neuro Inc
Clearwater Paper Corp
Clene Inc.
Cleveland-Cliffs Inc
Climb Global Solutions Inc
Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals
Cloetta B
Clorox
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Cloudflare Inc.
Clover Health Investments
CLP Holdings Limited
CLS Holdings PLC
CMB Tech NV
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CME Group Inc.
CMS Energy
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CNB Financial Corp/PA
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CNX Resources Corporation
Coats Group PLC
Coca-Cola Bottling
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Coca-Cola HBC AG - GBP
Coca-Cola HBC AG
Coca-Cola Co
Cochlear Limited
Codan Limited
Codexis
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Coface SA
Cogent Biosciences, Inc.
Cogent
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Cohen & Steers Inc
Coherus Oncology Inc
Cohort PLC
Cohu
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CoinShares Bitcoin Mining ETF
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Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc
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Columbia Banking System Inc
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Comcast A
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Community Financial System Inc
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Commvault Systems, Inc.
Compagnie De Saint Gobain
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Compugen Ltd. - Ordinary Shares
Computacenter PLC
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Concurrent Technologies PLC
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Contango Silver & Gold Inc
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COPT Defense Properties
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Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc.
Corcept Therapeutics Inc
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Corp America Airports SA
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Cortina Holdings
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COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co. Ltd.
COSCO SHP SG
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Costco Wholesale Corporation
Coty
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Coursera, Inc.
Covenant Logistics Group Inc
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Coya Therapeutics Inc
CRA International Inc
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Cresud Sociedad Anonima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria
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Criteo S.A.
Critical Metals Corp
Crocs, Inc.
CRODA INTERNATIONAL PLC ORD 10.
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Currys PLC
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CVS Group PLC
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Cyfrowy Polsat SA
Cytek Biosciences Inc
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Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited
Daikin Industries,Ltd.
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Daktronics
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Danone
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Darden Restaurants
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Darling Ingredients Inc
Dassault Aviat
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Data I/O
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Datavault AI Inc
Datawalk SA
Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc.
Dave Inc.
Davita
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Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF
Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF
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Defiance R2000 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF
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Del Monte Pac
Delcath Systems, Inc.
Delek US Holdings, Inc.
Delfi
Delivery Hero SE
Dell Technologies Inc.
Delta Air Lines Inc
Deluxe Corp
Denali Therapeutics
Denison Mines Corp Ordinary Sha
DENSO Corporation
DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.
Dentsu Group Inc.
Derwent London PLC
Design Therapeutics Inc
Destination XL Group
Destiny Tech100 Inc.
Deutsche Bank AG
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Deutsche Euroshop AG
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DHL Group
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Develop Global Ltd
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DexCom, Inc.
Deyaar Development PJSC
DFI Retail Group Holdings Ltd
DHT Holdings Inc
Diaceutics Plc
Diageo Adr Rep 4
Diageo PLC
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Diamondback Energy, Inc.
DiamondRock Hospitality Co
Diana Shipping Inc
Dicker Data Limited
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Digi International Inc
Digimarc Corp
Diginex Ltd
Digital 9 Infrastructure PLC
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Digital Realty Trust
Digital Turbine, Inc.
Trump Media & Technology Group
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Dillards Cl A
Dime Community Bancshares Inc
Dino Polska SA
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Dom Development SA
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Domo, Inc.
Donaldson Co Inc
Dongfang Electric Corp Ltd
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DoorDash Inc
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Dorman
dotdigital group plc
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Dover
Dow Inc.
Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd.
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Downer EDI
Doximity, Inc.
Dr. Martens plc
DRAEGERWERK ST.A.O.N.
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Drax Group PLC
DroneShield Ltd
Dropbox
DSM FIRMENICH ORD
DTE Energy Co
Dubai Electricity & Water Authority PJSC
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Dubai Investments PJSC
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Duolingo, Inc.
Dustin Group
Dutch Bros Inc.
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Dyne Therapeutics, Inc.
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East Japan Railway Company
East Pipes Integrated Co for Industry
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Eastman Chemical Co
Eastman Kodak Company
Beeline Holdings Inc
EasyJet PLC
Eaton
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II
Ebara Corporation
eBay
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Ecolab Inc.
Ecopetrol S.A.
Edenred
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Edinburgh Investment Trust PLC
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EIGHTCO HOLDINGS INC
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Eisai Co., Ltd.
El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc
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Elastic N.V.
Elders Limited
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Electrolux B
Electronic Arts Inc
Elekta B
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Fingerprint Cards B
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Fluor
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Flywire Corp
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Fnac Darty SA
FolioBeyond Alternative Income and Interest Rate Hedge ETF
Fomento de Construcciones y Contratas, S.A.
Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. - ADR
Food Empire
Forbo Holding AG
Ford Motor Co
FORESIGHT SOLAR FUND LIMITED OR
Forestar Group Inc
ForFarmers N.V.
Forgent Power Solutions, Inc.
FormFactor
Forrester Research Inc
Fortescue Limited
Fortinet, Inc.
Fortis Inc/Canada
Fortive Corp
Fortrea Holdings Inc
Fortune Brands Innovations
Forward Air
Forward Industries
Fossil Group, Inc.
Fosun International Limited
Four Corners Property Trust Inc
Fox Corporation - Class A
Fox Corporation - Class B
Fox Factory Holding Corp
Foxtons Group plc
Franchise Brands plc
Franco-Nevada Corporation - CAD
Franco Nevada - USD
Franklin Electric Co Inc
Franklin FTSE China UCITS ETF
Franklin FTSE India UCITS ETF
Franklin FTSE Korea UCITS ETF
Franklin Resources
Franklin Street Properties Corp
Franklin Wireless Corp.
Fraport AG
Frasers Cpt Tr
Frasers Group Plc
Frasers L&I Tr
Frasers Property
Freedom Holding Corp.
Freenet AG
Freeport-McMoRan
Frencken Group Ltd
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA
Fresenius SE & Co KGaA
Del Monte Corp
Freshpet Inc
Freshworks Inc.
Fresnillo
Friedman Industries Inc
Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE
FRONTIER DEVELOPMENTS PLC ORD 0
Frontline
FS Bancorp Inc
FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF
FTC Solar, Inc.
FTHI/First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund VI FirstTrust BuyWrite Income ETF
FTI Consulting Inc
fuboTV Inc.
Fuchs Se
FuelCell Energy, Inc.
Fugro N.V.
FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation
Fujikura Ltd.
Fujitsu Limited
Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc
Fulgent Genetics, Inc.
Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd.
Fulton Financial Corp
Funding Circle Holdings PLC
Funko
Furukawa Co.,Ltd.
Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd.
Futu Holdings Limited
Future Generation Investment Company
Kotak Indo-Pacific Defence UCITS ETF
Future of Defence UCITS ETF
Future of European Defence Screened UCITS ETF
FUTURE PLC ORD 15P
Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co. Ltd.
FW Thorpe PLC
G-III Apparel Group Ltd
G Mining Ventures Corp.
G8 Education
Lakefront Biotherapeutics
Galaxy Digital Holdings Limited
Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited
Galectin Therapeutics Inc.
GALENICA N
Galliford Try PLC
GAM AG
Games Workshop Group PLC
Gamestop Inc Warrants (Expiry 30/10/2026)
GameStop Corp
Gaming & Leisure Properties
Gaming Realms PLC
Gamma Communications PLC
USA TODAY Co Inc
Garmin Ltd.
Garrett Motion Inc
Gartner
Gaztransport et Technigaz SA
GCM Grosvenor Inc
GCP Infrastructure Investments Ltd
GDS Holdings Limited
GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.
GE Vernova LLC
Gea Group AG
Geberit AG
Gecina Reit
Geely Automobile Holdings Limited
GEK TERNA SA
Gemini Space Station, Inc.
GEN Restaurant Group Inc
Generac Holdlings Inc.
General Dynamics
General Electric Co
General Mills
General Motors Co
Generate Biomedicines, Inc.
Genesco Inc
Fidelity Emerging Markets LT
Genfit SA
Kartoon Studios INC
Genpact Ltd
Genprex, Inc.
Gentex Corp
Gentherm Inc
Genting Sing
Genuine Parts
Genuit Group
Genus PLC
Genworth Financial Inc
Helia Group Ltd
Geo Energy Res
Geo Group Inc
Geopark Ltd
George Weston Ltd
Georgia Capital PLC
GeoVax Labs, Inc.
Gerdau S.A.
German American Bancorp Inc
Geron
Gerresheimer AG
Gestamp Automoción, S.A.
Getinge B
Getty Images Holdings Inc
Getty Realty Corp
Gevo, Inc.
GFL Environmental Inc
GFT Technologies AG
GH RESEARCH PLC
Ghitha Holding PJSC
Gibraltar Industries Inc
GigaCloud Technology Inc
GigCapital9 Corp.
Gildan Activewear Inc.
Gilead Sciences Inc
Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc.
GitLab Inc. Class A Common Stock
Givaudan SA
Gjensidige Forsikring
Glacier Bancorp Inc
Gladstone Capital Corporation
Gladstone Commercial
Gladstone Investment Corporation
Glanbia PLC
Glass House Brands Inc
Glaukos Corp
GlaxoSmithKline PLC
GlaxoSmithKline plc
Glencore PLC
Glenveagh Properties PLC (Euronext Dublin)
Global-E Online Ltd
Global Inv
Global Net Lease
Global Payments
Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill UCITS ETF
Global X Aging Population ETF
Global X Alternative Income ETF
Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF
GLOBAL X ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE UCITS ETF
Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF
Global X Blockchain UCITS ETF
Global X ClimateTech ETF
Global X Cloud Computing ETF
Global X Conscious Companies ETF
Global X Copper Miners UCITS ETF
Global X Cybersecurity ETF
Global X Cybersecurity UCITS ETF
Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF
GLOBAL X DEFENCE TECH UCITS ETF
Global X Dorsey Wright Thematic ETF
GLOBAL X EUROPEAN INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT UCITS ETF
Global X FinTech ETF
Global X Funds Global X Millennial Consumer ETF
Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF
Global X Hydrogen ETF
Global X Internet of Things ETF
Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF
Global X Lithium & Battery Tech UCITS ETF
Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF
Global X MLP ETF
Global X MSCI Argentina ETF
Global X MSCI China Consumer Discretionary ETF
Global X MSCI Colombia ETF
Global X MSCI Greece ETF
Global X MSCI Norway ETF
Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF
Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF
Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF
Global X Physical Gold Structured ETF
Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF
Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF
Global X S&P 500 Annual Buffer UCITS ETF
Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF
Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF
Global X Silver Miners ETF
Global X Social Media ETF
Global X SuperDividend ETF
Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF
Global X SuperDividend US ETF
Global X Ultra Short Nasdaq ETF
Global X Uranium ETF
Global X Uranium UCITS ETF
Global X US Infrastructure Development UCITS ETF
Global X US Preferred ETF
Global X Video Games & Esports ETF
Global X YieldCo & Renewable Energy Income ETF
GlobalData PLC
GlobalFoundries Inc.
Globalstar, Inc.
Globant SA
Globe Life Inc.
Globe Trade Centre SA
Globus Medical, Inc.
GMR Solutions Inc.
GoDaddy Inc.
Gogo Inc.
Golar LNG Limited
Gold Miners Screened UCITS ETF ACC
Gold Royalty Corporation
Golden Agri-Res
Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF
Goldman Sachs BDC Inc
Goldman Sachs Equal Weight US Large Cap Equity ETF
Goldman Sachs Group
Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF
Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF
Golub Capital BDC, Inc.
Gooch & Housego PLC
Good Times
Goodman Group
GoodRx Holdings, Inc.
Goodwin PLC
Goosehead Insurance Inc
GoPro Inc
Gorman-Rupp Co/The
Gotham 1000 Value ETF
GR Engineering Services
Grab Holdings Limited
Grabagun Digital Holdings Inc
Grafton Group PLC
Graham Corp
Graham Holdings Co
GRAIL Inc
GrainCorp
Grainger PLC
Gran Tierra Energy Inc
Grand Canyon Education Inc
Grange Resources Limited
Granite Construction Inc
GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF
GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF
GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy no K-1 ETF
Graniteshares Gold Trust
Graphic Packaging Holding
Lenz Therapeutics Inc
Gravity Co Ltd
Gray Television Inc
Great Eastern
Great Portland Estates PLC
Great Southern Bancorp
Greatland Resources Limited
GCM Corp Ltd
Green Dot Corporation Class A ,
Green Plains Inc
Greencoat Renewables PLC (Euronext Dublin)
Greencoat UK Wind PLC
Greencore Group PLC
Greene County
Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.
GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd
Greenx Metals Ltd
Greggs PLC
Greif Inc
Grenergy Renovables
Grenke AG
Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc
Grieg Seafood
Griffin Mining Ltd
Griffon Corp
Grifols, S.A.
Grindr Inc
Grocery Outlet
Group 1 Automotive Inc
Groupe Eurotunnel
Groupon, Inc.
GrowGeneration Corp.
Growthpoint Properties Australia
Grupa Azoty SA
Grupa Kety SA
Grupo Aeromexico, S.A.B. de C.V.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico - ADR
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste - ADR
Grupo Aval Acciones Y Valores SA - ADR
Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A.
Grupo Supervielle S.A. - ADR
Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.
Guangdong Investment Limited
Guangzhou Baiyunshan Pharmaceutical Holdings Company Limited
Guardant Health, Inc.
Amotiv Limited
Guinness Sustainable Energy UCITS ETF
Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd
Gulf Pharmaceutical Industries PSC
GuocoLand
Guzman Y Gomez Ltd
GWA Group Limited
GXO Logistics, Inc.
H&R Block
HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc
Haemonetics Corp
Hafnia Ltd
HAIDILAO
Haier Smart Home Company Limited
Hain Celestial Group Inc/The
HAL Trust
Haleon PLC
Halfords Group PLC
Hallador
Halliburton
Halma
Halozyme Therapeutics Inc
Hamilton Lane Inc
Hammerson PLC
HAN-GINS Tech Megatrend Equal Weight UCITS ETF
Hancock Whitney Corp
Hanmi Financial Corp
Hannover Rueck SE
Hanover Insurance Group Inc/The
Hansoh Pharmaceutical Group Company Limited
HAPAG-LLOYD AG NA O.N.
Harbour Energy plc
HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd
Hargreaves Services PLC
Harley Davidson
Harmonic
Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc.
Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited
Harrow Health, Inc.
Hartford Insurance Group Inc/The
Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets ex-US ETF
Harvard Bioscience
Harvey Norman
Hasbro, Inc.
Haw Par
Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc
HawkEye 360, Inc.
Hawkins Inc
Hays PLC
HB Fuller Co
HCA Healtcare Inc
Terrestrial Energy Inc
HDFC Bank Limited
Headlam Group PLC
Healius Limited
Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund
Health Catalyst
Healthcare Services Group Inc
HealthEquity Inc
Healthpeak Properties, Inc
HealthStream Inc
Heartland Express Inc
Hecla Mining Company
HEICO Corp Class A
HEICO Corp
Heidelbergcement AG
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG
Heijmans N.V.
Heineken Holding N.V.
Heineken N.V.
Helen of Troy Ltd
Helical PLC
Helios Towers plc
Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc.
Hella KGaA Hueck
Hellenic Telecommunications Or
HELLENiQ ENERGY Holdings S.A.
HelloFresh SE
Helmerich And Payne
Helvetia Baloise Holding Limited
Henderson Land Development Company Limited
HENDERSON SMALLER COMPANIES INV
Hengan International Group Company Limited
Henkel AG & Co KGaA
Hennes & Mauritz B
Henry Schein, Inc.
Hensoldt AG
Herald Investment Trust PLC
Herbalife
Herc Holdings Inc
Hercules Capital Inc
Heritage Financial Corp/WA
Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc
Hermes International
Heron Therapeutics, Inc.
Hershey Foods
Hertz Global Holdings Inc
Hesai Group
Hewlett Packard Enterprise
Hexagon B
HEXAGON COMPOSITES
Hexcel Corp
HF Sinclair Corporation
HG Capital Trust PLC
HICL Infrastructure Company Ltd
High Tide Inc
HighPeak Energy, Inc.
Highwoods Properties Inc
Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC
Hill & Smith Holdings PLC
Hillman Solutions Corp.
Hilltop Holdings Inc
Hilton Food Group PLC
Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.
Himax Technologies Inc
Hims & Hers Health, Inc.
Hinge Health Inc
Hingham Institution
Hippo Holdings Inc
Hirata Corporation
Hiscox DI
Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd.
Hitachi, Ltd.
Hitachi Zosen Corporation
HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.
HNI Corp
Ho Bee Land
Hochschild Mining PLC
Hochtief AG
Hoegh Autoliners ASA
Hoist Finance
Holcim AG
Holmen B
Home Bancorp Inc
Home Depot Inc
Mechanics Bancorp
HomeTrust Bancshares Inc
Honda Motor Co., Ltd.
Honda Motor Company, Ltd.
Honeywell International Inc
Hong Fok
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited
Hong Leong Asia
Hong Leong Fin
Hongkong Land Holdings Ltd
Hooker Furnishings Corp
Hope Bancorp
Horace Mann Educators Corp
Horizon Bancorp Inc/IN
Horizon Finance
Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF
Horizon Oil Limited
Horizon Robotics
Hormel Foods
Hornbach Holding AG & Co KGaA
Host Hotels & Resorts Inc
Houlihan Lokey Inc
Howard Hughes Holdings Inc
Howden Joinery Group PLC
Howmet Aerospace Inc
HP
HPH Trust SGD
HPL
HRnetGroup
HSBC EURO STOXX 50 UCITS ETF
HSBC EURO STOXX 50 UCITS ETF
HSBC FTSE 100 UCITS ETF
HSBC FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed UCITS ETF
Hsbc Holdings Adr Rep 5 - USD
HSBC Holdings PLC - GBP
HSBC Holdings plc - HKD
HSBC MSCI AC FAR EAST EX JAPAN UCITS ETF
HSBC MSCI CHINA UCITS ETF
HSBC MSCI Emerging Markets Islamic Screened Capped UCITS ETF
HSBC Sterling Liquidity Fund UCITS ETF
HT&E Limited
Huadian Power International Corporation Limited
Huaneng Power International Inc.
Hub Group Inc
HUB24 Limited
HubSpot, Inc.
Hudson
Hufvudstaden A
Hugo Boss AG
Humacyte, Inc.
Humana
Humm Group Ltd
Hunting PLC
Huntington Bancshares Inc/OH
Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc
Huntsman
Huron
Husqvarna B
Hut 8 Corp.
HUTCHMED China Ltd
HUUUGE Inc
HUYA Inc. American depositary s
Hyatt Hotels Corporation
Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation
Hydro One Limited
Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc.
Hyliion Holdings Corp
Hyperliquid Strategies Inc
Hysan Development Company Limited
Hyster-Yale Inc
I3 Verticals Inc
People Inc
IAMGOLD Corporation
Iberdrola, S.A.
IBEX Limited
iBio, Inc.
Ibotta Inc
Ibstock PLC
Icahn Enterprises LP
ICF International Inc
ICG Enterprise Trust PLC
Ichor Holdings Ltd
Icici Bank Adr Rep 2
ICON PLC
ICU Medical Inc
IDACORP Inc
IDEX Corp
IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.
IDORSIA
IDP Education Limited
IES Holdings Inc
IFAST
IG Group Holdings PLC
IGO Limited
iHeartMedia Inc
IHI Corporation
IHS Holding Limited
COHERENT CORP
Illinois Tool Works Inc
Illumina Inc
Iluka Resources
IMAX Corp
IMCD N.V.
IMDEX Limited
Imerys
iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF
IMI PLC
Immersion Corp
ImmuCell
Immuneering Corp
ImmunityBio, Inc.
Immunocore Holdings plc
Immunome Inc
Immunovant Inc
Immutep Ltd
Immutep Ltd - ADR
Impax Environmental Markets plc
Imperial Brands PLC
Imperial Oil Ltd
Imperial Petroleum Inc.
Impinj
IMPLENIA N
Inchcape
Incyte Corporation
Independence Realty Trust Inc
Independent Bank Corp - Michigan
Independent Bank Corp - Massachusets
indie Semiconductor, Inc.
Indra Sistemas, S.A.
Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A.
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited
Industrial Logistics Properties Trust
Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund
Industrivarden A
Industrivarden C
Indutrade
Infineon Technologies AG
Infleqtion Inc
Informa PLC
Infosys Adr
InfraCap MLP ETF
InfuSystem Holdings Inc
ING Bank Slaski SA
Ing Groep Adr Rep 1
ING Groep N.V.
Ingersoll Rand
Ingevity Corp
Inghams Group Limited
Ingles Markets Inc
Ingredion Inc
Init Innovation In Traffic Systems AG
Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI, S.A.
Innio Holding GmbH
Innodata Inc
Innospec Inc
Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc.
Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - 2 Yr to July 2025
Innventure Inc
Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Inpex Corporation
Inseego Corp.
Insight Enterprises, Inc.
Insmed Inc
Insperity Inc
Instone Real Estate Group SE
Insulet Corporation
Insurance Australia Group
Intact Financial Corporation
Intapp Inc
Integer Holdings Corp
Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp
IntegraFin Holdings PLC
Integrated Research
Intel Corp
Intellia Therapeutics Inc
Inter Cars SA
Inter Parfums Inc
Interactive Brokers Group, Inc.
Intercontinental Exchange
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC
InterDigital, Inc.
Interface Inc
Intermediate Capital Group PLC
International Bancshares Corp
IBM Corp
International Consolidated Airlines Group SA - EUR
International Consolidated Airlines Group SA - GBP
International Flavors & Fragrans
International Money Express Inc
International Paper
International Petroleum Corporation
International Public Partnerships Ltd
International Seaways Inc
Intertek Group PLC
Ballys Intralot SA
Intrum AB
Intuit Inc.
Intuitive Investments Group PLC
Intuitive Machines Inc
Intuitive Surgical, Inc.
Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF
Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF
Invesco Artificial Intelligence Enablers UCITS ETF
Invesco AT1 Capital Bond UCITS ETF
Invesco Bloomberg Commodity UCITS ETF
Invesco Building & Construction ETF
Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF
Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF
Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF
Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF
Invesco Bulletshares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF
Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF
Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF
Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF
Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF
Invesco China Technology ETF
Invesco CoinShares Global Blockchain UCITS ETF
Invesco Communications S&P US Select Sector UCITS ETF
Invesco Consumer Discretionary S&P US Select Sector UCITS ETF
Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust
Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust
Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust
Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Currency Trust
Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust
Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust
Invesco DB Base Metals Fund
Invesco DB Energy Fund
Invesco DB Precious Metals Fund
Invesco Dow Jones Islamic Global Developed Markets UCITS ETF
Invesco Dow Jones US Insurance UCITS ETF
Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF
Invesco Energy S&P US Select Sector UCITS ETF
Invesco EQQQ Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF
Invesco EURO STOXX 50 UCITS ETF
Invesco EURO STOXX Optimised Banks UCITS ETF
Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF
Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust - Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF
Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust - Invesco S&P 500 Quality Etf
Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust - Invesco Water Resources ETF
Invesco Financials S&P US Select Sector UCITS ETF
Invesco FTSE 100 UCITS ETF
Invesco FTSE 250 UCITS ETF
Invesco FTSE All Share Screened & Tilted UCITS ETF
Invesco FTSE All-World UCITS ETF
Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-US ETF
Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF
Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin Etf
Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF
Invesco Global Clean Energy UCITS ETF
Invesco Global Water ETF
Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF
Invesco Health Care S&P US Select Sector UCITS ETF
Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF
Invesco Industrials S&P US Select Sector UCITS ETF
Invesco JPX-Nikkei 400 UCITS ETF
Invesco KBW Bank ETF
Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF
Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF
Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.
Invesco MSCI Saudi Arabia UCITS ETF
Invesco MSCI USA UCITS ETF
Invesco MSCI USA Universal Screened UCITS ETF
Invesco MSCI World UCITS ETF
Invesco MSCI World Universal Screened UCITS ETF
Invesco Nasdaq-100 ESG UCITS ETF
Invesco Nasdaq-100 Swap UCITS ETF
Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF
Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF
Invesco NASDAQ Next Generation 100 UCITS ETF
Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF
Invesco QQQ Trust
Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight UCITS ETF
Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF
Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF
Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF
Invesco S&P 500 Scored & Screened UCITS ETF
Invesco S&P 500 UCITS ETF
Invesco S&P 500 UCITS ETF
Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF
Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF
Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF
Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF
Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF
Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF
Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF
Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF
Invesco Semiconductors ETF
Invesco
Invesco Solar Energy UCITS ETF
Invesco Solar ETF
Invesco STOXX Europe 600 Optimised Banks UCITS ETF
Invesco STOXX Europe 600 UCITS ETF
Invesco Technology S&P US Select Sector UCITS ETF
Invesco Total Return Bond ETF
Invesco UK Gilts UCITS ETF
Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF
Invesco US High Yield Fallen Angels UCITS ETF
Invesco Utilities S&P US Select Sector UCITS ETF
Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF
Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF
Investec
Investor B
Investors Title Co
Invitation Homes Inc.
Invivyd Inc.
Inwido
iomart Group PLC
Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Ionos SE
IonQ, Inc.
Iovance Biotherapeutics
IP Group PLC
IPG Photonics Corporation
IPH Limited
Ipsen
Ipsos SA
IQE plc
iQIYI, Inc.
IQVIA Holdings Inc.
IREIT Global
Iress Limited
iRhythm Technologies Inc
Iridium Communications Inc
IREN Limited
Irish Continental Group PLC (Euronext Dublin)
Irish Residential Properties REIT PLC (Euronext Dublin)
Iron Mountain Incorporated
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc
iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF
iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF
iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF
iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF
iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF
iShares Ageing Population UCITS ETF
iShares AI Infrastructure UCITS ETF
iShares Automation & Robotics UCITS ETF
iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF
iShares Bloomberg Enhanced Roll Yield Commodity Swap UCITS ETF
iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
iShares California Muni Bond ETF
iShares China Large Cap ETF
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF
iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF
iShares Core 30/70 Conservative Allocation ETF
iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF
iShares Core EURO STOXX 50 UCITS ETF
iShares Core FTSE 100 UCITS ETF GBP Acc
iShares Core FTSE 100 UCITS ETF GBP (Dist)
iShares Core High Dividend ETF
iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF
iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF
iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF
iShares Core MSCI EM IMI UCITS ETF
iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF
iShares Core MSCI EMU UCITS ETF
iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF
iShares Core MSCI Europe UCITS ETF EUR Acc
iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF
iShares Core MSCI Japan IMI UCITS ETF
iShares Core MSCI Pacific ex-Japan UCITS ETF
iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 UCITS ETF
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF
iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF
iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF
iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF
iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF
iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF
iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF
iShares Digital Security UCITS ETF
iShares Diversified Commodity Swap UCITS ETF
iShares Dow Jones Industrial Average UCITS ETF
iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF
iShares Edge MSCI Europe Momentum Factor UCITS ETF
iShares Edge MSCI Europe Quality Factor UCITS ETF
iShares Edge MSCI Europe Value Factor UCITS ETF
iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor UCITS ETF
iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor UCITS ETF
iShares Edge MSCI World Minimum Volatility UCITS ETF
iShares Edge MSCI World Momentum Factor UCITS ETF
iShares Edge S&P 500 Minimum Volatility UCITS ETF
iShares Electric Vehicles & Driving Technology UCITS ETF
iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF
iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF
iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF
iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF
iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF
iShares EUR Govt Bond 7-10yr UCITS ETF EUR Acc
iShares EUR High Yield Corp Bond ESG SRI UCITS ETF
iShares Europe ETF
iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF
iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF
iShares Exponential Technologies ETF
iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF
iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF
iShares FTSE MIB UCITS ETF EUR Acc
iShares Global 100 ETF
iShares Global Aerospace & Defence UCITS ETF
iShares Global Clean Energy ETF
iShares Global Comm Services ETF
iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF
iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF
iShares Global Corp Bond UCITS ETF
iShares Global Energy ETF
iShares Global Financials ETF
iShares Global Healthcare ETF
iShares Global Industrials ETF
iShares Global Infrastructure ETF
iShares Global REIT ETF
iShares Global Tech ETF
iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF
iShares Global Utilities ETF
iShares Gold Trust Micro
iShares Growth Portfolio UCITS ETF
iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF
iShares Healthcare Innovation UCITS ETF
Ishares High Yield Corporate Bond Buywrite Strategy ETF
iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF
iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF
iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF
iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF
iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term $ Corp UCITS ETF
iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF
iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF
iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF
iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF
iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF
iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF
iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF
iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF
iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF
iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF
iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF
iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF
iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF
iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF
iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
Ishares III PLC - Ishares Msci World Small Cap UCITS ETF
iShares India 50 ETF
iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF
iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF
iShares International Equity Factor ETF
iShares International Select Dividend ETF
iShares International Small-Cap Equity Factor ETF
iShares International Treasury Bond ETF
Ishares Investment Grade Corporate Bond Buywrite Strategy ETF
iShares IV Public Limited Company - iShares MSCI Japan SRI UCITS ETF USD
iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF
iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF
iShares J.P. Morgan USD EM Bond UCITS ETF
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF
iShares JP Morgan EM Local Government Bond UCITS ETF
iShares JP Morgan USD EM Corp Bond UCITS ETF
iShares JP Morgan USD EM Corp Bond UCITS ETF
iShares Latin America 40 ETF
iShares Micro-Cap ETF
iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF
iShares MSCI ACWI ETF
iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF
iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF
iShares MSCI ACWI UCITS ETF
iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF
iShares MSCI Asia ex Japan Climate Action ETF (SGD)
iShares MSCI Australia ETF
iShares MSCI Austria ETF
iShares MSCI Brazil Capped ETF
iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF
iShares MSCI Canada ETF
iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF
iShares MSCI China A ETF
iShares MSCI China A UCITS ETF
iShares MSCI China ETF
iShares MSCI EAFE ETF
iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF
iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF
iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF
iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF
iShares MSCI EM Asia UCITS ETF
iShares MSCI EM ESG Enhanced CTB UCITS ETF
iShares MSCI EM EX-China UCITS ETF
iShares MSCI EM IMI Screened UCITS ETF
iShares MSCI EM SRI UCITS ETF
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF
iShares MSCI EMU IMI Screened UCITS ETF
iShares MSCI EMU Large Cap UCITS ETF
iShares MSCI EMU Mid Cap UCITS ETF
iShares MSCI EMU Small Cap UCITS ETF
iShares Msci Europe Consumer Discretionary Sector UCITS ETF
iShares MSCI Europe Consumer Staples Sector UCITS ETF
iShares MSCI Europe Energy Sector UCITS ETF
iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF
iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector UCITS ETF
iShares MSCI Europe Health Care Sector UCITS ETF
iShares MSCI Europe Industrials Sector UCITS ETF
iShares MSCI Europe Mid-Cap Equal Weight UCITS ETF
iShares MSCI Europe Screened UCITS ETF
iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF
iShares MSCI Europe SRI UCITS ETF
iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF
iShares MSCI France ETF
iShares MSCI France UCITS ETF
iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF
iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF
iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF
iShares MSCI Global Silver and Metals Miners ETF
iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF
iShares MSCI India ETF
iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF
iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF
iShares MSCI International Value Factor ETF
iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF
iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF
iShares MSCI Israel ETF
iShares MSCI Italy ETF
iShares MSCI Japan GBP Hedged UCITS ETF Acc
iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF
iShares MSCI Japan UCITS ETF
iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF
iShares MSCI Korea UCITS ETF USD Acc
iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF
iShares MSCI Mexico Capped UCITS ETF
iShares MSCI Mexico ETF
iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF
iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF
iShares MSCI Norway ETF
iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF
iShares MSCI Peru and Global Exposure ETF
iShares MSCI Philippines ETF
iShares MSCI Poland ETF
iShares MSCI Qatar ETF
iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF
iShares MSCI Singapore ETF
iShares MSCI South Africa ETF
iShares MSCI South Korea ETF
iShares MSCI Spain ETF
iShares MSCI Sweden ETF
iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF
iShares MSCI Thailand ETF
iShares MSCI Turkey ETF
iShares MSCI UAE ETF
iShares MSCI UK Small Cap UCITS ETF
iShares MSCI UK UCITS ETF
iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF
iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF
iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF
iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF
iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF
iShares MSCI World CTB Enhanced ESG UCITS ETF
iShares MSCI World ETF
iShares MSCI World ex-USA UCITS ETF
iShares MSCI World GBP Hedged UCITS ETF Acc
iShares MSCI World Mid-Cap Equal Weight UCITS ETF
iShares MSCI World Screened UCITS ETF
iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF
iShares Nasdaq US Biotechnology UCITS ETF
iShares National Muni Bond ETF
iShares Nikkei 225 UCITS ETF
iShares North American Natural Resources ETF
iShares Oil & Gas Exploration & Production UCITS ETF
iShares OMX Stockholm Capped UCITS ETF
iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF
iShares Future AI & Tech ETF
iShares Russell 1000 ETF
iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF
iShares Russell 1000 Growth UCITS ETF
iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF
iShares Russell 2000 ETF
iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF
iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF
iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF
iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF
iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF
iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF
iShares S&P 100 ETF
iShares S&P 500 Communication Sector UCITS ETF
iShares S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Sector UCITS ETF
iShares S&P 500 Consumer Staples Sector UCITS ETF
iShares S&P 500 Equal Weight UCITS ETF
iShares S&P 500 Equal Weight UCITS ETF
iShares S&P 500 Financials Sector UCITS ETF USD ACC
iShares S&P 500 GBP Hedged UCITS ETF Acc
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF
iShares S&P 500 Health Care Sector UCITS ETF
iShares S&P 500 Information Technology Sector UCITS ETF
iShares S&P 500 Swap UCITS ETF
iShares S&P 500 Top 20 UCITS ETF
iShares S&P 500 Utilities Sector UCITS ETF
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF
iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF
iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF
iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF
iShares Semiconductor ETF
iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF
iShares Silver Trust
iShares STOXX Europe Equity Multifactor UCITS ETF
iShares STOXX World Equity Multifactor UCITS ETF
iShares TIPS Bond ETF
iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF
iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF
iShares Trust - iShares Global Green Bond ETF
iShares Trust - iShares MBS ETF
iShares Trust - iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF
iShares Trust - iShares Select Dividend ETF
iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF
iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF
iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF
iShares U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness Aware Active ETF
iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF
iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF
iShares U.S. Energy ETF
iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF
iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF
iShares U.S. Financials ETF
iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF
iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF
iShares U.S. Industrials ETF
iShares U.S. Insurance ETF
iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF
iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF
iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF
iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF
iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF
iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF
iShares U.S. Technology ETF
iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF
iShares UK Gilts 0-5yr UCITS ETF
iShares Ultra Short Duration Bond Active ETF
iShares US Telecommunications ETF
iShares US Utilities ETF
iShares USD Asia High Yield Bond Index ETF
iShares USD High Yield Corp Bond ESG SRI UCITS ETF
iShares USD TIPS UCITS ETF
iShares USD Treasury Bond 20+yr UCITS ETF
iShares USD Treasury Bond 7-10yr UCITS ETF USD Acc
Isuzu Motors Limited
Itau Unibanco Holding SA
ITM Power
Itron Inc
Ituran Location and Control Ltd
ITV PLC
Ivanhoe Mines Ltd
IWG PLC
J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc.
J D Wetherspoon PLC
J & J Snack Foods Corp
J Sainsbury PLC
Jabal Omar Development Co
Jabil
Jack Henry & Associates Inc
Jack in the Box Inc.
Jacobs Engineering Group
Black Bear Minerals Limited
James Fisher and Sons PLC
James Halstead PLC
James Hardie
James Latham PLC
Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF
Janus Henderson EUR AAA CLO Active Core UCITS ETF
Janux Therapeutics, Inc.
Japan Airlines Co., Ltd.
Japan Tobacco Inc.
Jardine C&C
Jardine Matheson Holdings Ltd
Jastrzebska Spolka Weglowa SA
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc
JB Hi-Fi Limited
JD.com Inc - ADR
JD.com Inc
JD Health
JD Sports Fashion PLC
Jefferies Financial Group Inc
JELD-WEN Holding Inc.
Jenoptik AG
Jersey Electricity PLC
Jet2 plc
JetBlue Airways Corporation
JFE Holdings, Inc.
JFrog Ltd.
JGC Holdings Corporation
Jiangxi Copper Company Limited
JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.
JM
Joby Aviation, Inc.
John B Sanfilippo & Son Inc
Johnson Controls International plc
Johnson & Johnson
Johnson Matthey
Johnson Outdoors Inc
Johnson Service Group PLC
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated
JOYY Inc.
JPMorgan Active Growth ETF
JPMorgan Active Value ETF
JPMorgan American Investment PLC
JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF
JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF
JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF
JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF
JPMorgan BetaBuilders US Equity ETF
JPMorgan Chase & Co
JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF
JPMorgan European Discovery Trust plc
JPMorgan GBP Ultra-Short Income Active UCITS ETF
JPMorgan Emerging Markets Growth & Income plc
JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Research Enhanced Index Equity Active UCITS ETF
JPMorgan Global Equity Multi-Factor UCITS ETF
JPMorgan Global Research Enhanced Index Equity Active UCITS ETF
JPMorgan Global Research Enhanced Index Equity Active UCITS ETF
JPMorgan India Growth & Income PLC
JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF
JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust PLC
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF
JPMorgan US Research Enhanced Index Equity Active UCITS ETF
JTEKT Corporation
Judges Scientific PLC
Julius Baer Ltd
Jumbo Interactive
JUMBO SA
Jumia Technologies AG
European Opportunities Trust
Jupiter Fund Management PLC
Jupiter Global Government Bond Active UCITS ETF
K+S
Kadant Inc
Kailera Therapeutics, Inc.
KAINOS GROUP PLC ORD 0.5P
Kaiser Aluminum Corp
Kajima Corporation
Kandi Technologies Group, Inc.
Kao Corporation
Karman Holdings Inc
Karoon Energy Ltd
Kaspi.KZ JSC - ADR
KMD Brands Ltd
Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.
Kb Home
KBR Inc
KDDI Corporation
KE Holdings Inc.
Kearny Financial Corp/MD
Kefi Gold and Copper PLC
Keller Group
Kelly Services Inc
Kemper Corporation
Kendrion N.V.
Kenmare Resources PLC
Kenon Holdings Ltd/Singapore
Kenvue Inc
Kep Infra Tr
Keppel Corp
Keppel DC Reit
Keppel Reit
Kering
Kerry Group PLC
Kerry Properties Limited
Keurig Dr Pepper
Keycorp
Keyence Corporation
Keysight Technologies Inc.
Keystone Law Group PLC
Kforce Inc
KGHM Polska Miedz SA
Kier Group PLC
Kimball Electronics, Inc.
Kimberly-Clark Corp
Kimco Realty Corp
$ Kimly
Kinder Morgan
Kinetik Holdings Inc.
Kingfisher PLC
Kingspan Group PLC
Kingsrose Mining
Kingsway Corp
Kinnevik B
Kinross Gold
Kinsale Capital Group Inc
Kion Group AG
Kirin Holdings Company, Limited
Kite Realty Group Trust
Kkr And Co Unt
KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc
KLA Corp
Klarna Group PLC
Klaviyo Inc
Klepierre Reit
Kloeckner & Co SE
Knife River Corp
Knight Transportation
Knights Group Holdings PLC
Knorr-Bremse
Knowledge Atlas Technology Limited
Knowles Corp
Kobe Steel, Ltd.
Kodiak Gas Services Inc
Kodiak Sciences Inc.
Kogan.com Ltd
Kohl'S
Komatsu Ltd.
Kongsberg Automotive
Kongsberg Gruppen
Konica Minolta, Inc.
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V.
Koninklijke BAM Groep NV
Koninklijke KPN N.V.
Koninklijke Philips - ADR
Koninklijke Philips N.V.
Koninklijke Vopak N.V.
Kontron AG
Kopin Corporation
Koppers Holdings Inc
KORE US REIT
Clariane SE
Korn Ferry
Kornit Digital Ltd
Kosmos Energy Ltd. (DE)
Kraken Robotics Inc
KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF
KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF
KraneShares CSI China Internet UCITS ETF
KraneShares ICBCUBS S&P China 500 UCITS ETF
KraneShares Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc
Krispy Kreme Inc
Krones AG
KRUK SA
Krystal Biotech, Inc.
KT Corp SP
Kuaishou Technology
Kubota Corporation
Kudelski SA
Kuehne & Nagel AG
Kulicke And Soffa Industries Inc
KULR Technology Group Inc
Kunlun Energy Company Limited
Kura Oncology Inc
Kuraray Co., Ltd.
Kyndryl Holdings, Inc.
Kyocera Corporation
Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd.
L B Foster Co
L&G All Commodities UCITS ETF
L&G Asia Pacific ex Japan Equity UCITS ETF
L&G Clean Energy UCITS ETF
L&G Cyber Security UCITS ETF
L&G Ecommerce Logistics UCITS ETF
L&G Europe ex UK Equity UCITS ETF
L&G Global Equity UCITS ETF
L&G Healthcare Technology & Innovation UCITS ETF
L&G Japan Equity UCITS ETF
L&G Longer Dated All Commodities UCITS ETF
L&G Multi-Strategy Enhanced Commodities UCITS ETF
L&G ROBO Global Robotics and Automation UCITS ETF
L&G UK Equity UCITS ETF
L'Oreal
L3 Harris Technologies Inc
FDJ United
La-Z-Boy Inc
Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi SA
Laboratory Corprtn Of Amer Holdings
Ladder Capital Corp
Lagardere
Lakeland Financial Corp
Lam Research Corporation
Lamar Advertising Co
Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc.
LAMDA Development SA
Lancashire Holdings Ltd
The Marzetti Company
Land Securities Group Reit
Lands’ End
Landstar System Inc
Lantheus Holdings Inc
Lanxess AG
Las Vegas Sands Corp
LATAM Airlines Group SA Sponsored ADR
Lattice Semiconductor Corp
Laureate Education Inc
Laurentian Bank of Canada
LCI Industries
Lear
Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF
Legacy Housing Corp
Legal & General Group PLC
LegalZoom.com, Inc.
Legence Corp.
Legend Biotech Corporation
Leggett & Platt
Legrand SA
Leidos Holdings
LeMaitre Vascular Inc
Lemonade, Inc.
Happen Inc
LendingTree, Inc.
Lendlease Global Commercial REIT
Lendlease Group
Lennar
Lennox International Inc
Lenovo Group Limited
Leonardo DRS Inc
Leroy Seafood Group
Lesaka Technologies Inc
Leslie's Inc
Levi Strauss & Co.
Lexeo Therapeutics Inc
LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.
LG Display Co
LGI Homes, Inc.
LGI Limited Australia
LHN Ltd
Li Auto Inc
Li Auto Inc
LI NING
Liberty Broadband Corporation
Liberty Broadband Corp
Liberty Global plc Class A
Liberty Global plc Class C
Liberty Latin America Ltd
Liberty Media Corp Formula A
Lifco B
Life Time Group Holdings, Inc.
LifeMD Inc
LifeStance Health Group
Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorpor
Lightbridge
LightPath Technologies Inc
Lightwave Logic, Inc.
Limbach Holdings
Limoneira Co
Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc
Lincoln International, Inc.
Lincoln National
Lindab International
Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc
Linde plc
Lineage Inc
Link Real Estate Investment Trust
Lion Group Holding Ltd.
Lion-OCBC Securities Hang Seng TECH ETF
Lion-Phillip S-REIT ETF
Lion Town Resources Limited
LionGlobal Short Duration Bond Fund Active ETF SGD Class Dist
LIONTRUST ASSET MANAGEMENT PLC
Liquidia Technologies, Inc.
Lisata Therapeutics, Inc
Listed Funds Trust - Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF
Lithia Motors Inc
Lithium Americas Argentina Corp
Littelfuse Inc
Live Nation Entertainment, Inc.
Live Oak Bancshares Inc
LiveOne Inc
LivePerson Inc
LIVERAMP HOLDINGS ORD
LKQ Corp
Lloyd Focused Equity UCITS ETF
Lloyd Growth Equity UCITS ETF
Lloyds Banking Group PLC - ADR
Lloyds Banking Group PLC
LoanDepot Inc
Loar Holdings Inc
Loblaw Cos Ltd
Lockheed Martin Corp
Loews Corporation
Logitech SA
London Stock Exchange Group PLC
Londonmetric Property PLC
Longfor Properties Co. Ltd.
Lonza Group Ltd
Lords Group Trading plc
Lotus Technology inc
Louisiana-Pacific Corp
Lovesac
Lowe's Companies
LPKF LASER+ELECTRON.
LPL Financial Holdings Inc
LPP SA
LSI Industries Inc
LTC Properties, Inc.
Luceco PLC
Lucid Group, Inc.
Lufax Holding Ltd
Lululemon Athletica Inc.
Lumen Technologies, Inc
Lumentum Holdings Inc.
Lundin Gold Inc
Lundin Mining Corporation
Lundin Mining
Lvmh Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Se
LXP Industrial Trust
LY Corp
LYFT
Lynas Rare Earths Limited
LyondellBasell Industries NV
M&C Saatchi PLC
M&G plc
M/I Homes Inc
M&T Bank Corp
M-Tron Industries Inc
Macerich
MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc
Macquarie Group
Macquarie Telecom Group
Macys
Madison Air Solutions Corp
Madison Square Garden Sports Corp
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Magellan Financial Group
Magna International
Magnachip Semiconductor Corp
Magnera Corp
Magnite Inc
Main Street Capital Corp
Maisons du Monde SA
MakeMyTrip Ltd
Makita Corporation
Malibu Boats Inc
Mama's Creations Inc
Man Group PLC
Manchester United
Manhattan Associates Inc
MannKind Corp
ManpowerGroup
Manulife Financial Corp (CA)
Manycore Tech Inc
Mapfre, S.A.
Maplebear Inc
Mapletree Com Tr
Mapletree Ind Tr
Mapletree Log Tr
MapLight Therapeutics, Inc.
Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc
Marathon Petroleum
Maravai Life Sciences Inc.
Marco Polo Marine Ltd
Marcus Corp/The
Marcus & Millichap Inc
Marex Group Limited
Marine Harvest
Market Access NYSE Arca Gold Bugs Index UCITS ETF
Market Access Rogers International Commodity Index UCITS ETF
MarketAxess Holdings Inc.
Marks & Spencer Group PLC
Marqeta, Inc.
Marriot Vacations Worldwide Cor
Marriott International, Inc.
Marsh
Marshalls PLC
MARSTONS PLC ORD 7.375P
Marten Transport Ltd
Martin Marietta Materials
Marubeni Corporation
Marui Group Co., Ltd.
Marvell Technology Group Ltd.
Masco
Mashreqbank PSC
Mastercard Inc
MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc
Match Group, Inc.
Materion Corp
Mativ Holdings Inc
Matrix Service Co
Matson Inc
Mattel, Inc.
Matthews International Corp
Maui Land & Pineapple Co Inc
Maximus Inc.
MaxLinear, Inc.
Mazda Motor Corporation
mBank SA
MBB SE
MBIA Inc
McCormick
McDonald's
McEwen Inc
McGrath RentCorp
McGraw Hill, Inc.
Mckesson
Medical Developments International
Medical Properties Reit
Medicalgorithmics SA
Medio SA
Medivir B
MediWound Ltd
Medline Inc.
Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc.
Medpace Holdings Inc
Medtronic
Megaport Limited
Meituan Dianping
Mekonomen
Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited
Meliá Hotels International, S.A.
Melrose Industries PLC
MENGNIU DAIRY
MercadoLibre, Inc.
Mercantile Investment Trust PLC
Mercantile Bank Corp
Mercedes Benz Group AG
Mercer International Inc
Merchants Bancorp/IN
Mercialys SA
Merck & Co Inc - USD
Merck KGaA - EUR
Mercury General Corp
Mercury Systems Inc
Merit Medical Systems Inc
Meritage Homes Corp
MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, S.A.
Mesa Laboratories Inc
Mesoblast Limited
Pathward Financial Inc
Meta Platforms Inc
Metallurgical Corporation of China Ltd.
Metallus Inc
Metaplanet Inc
Metcash Limited
Methode Electronics Inc
Metlen Energy & Metals PLC
Metlife
Metro Bank PLC
Metro Inc
Metro Mining Limited
Metro
Metropole Television SA
Mettler Toledo
Mewah Intl
MGE Energy Inc
MGM China Holdings Limited
MGM Resorts International
MGP Ingredients Inc
Miami International Holdings, Inc.
Michelin
Microalgo Inc
Microchip Technology Incorporated
Micron Technology Inc
MicroSectors FANG Index 2X Lev
MicroSectors FANG+ Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN
Microsoft Corp
Strategy Inc
Microvast Holdings, Inc.
Microvision, Inc.
Mid America Apt Communiti
Midas Minerals Limited
MidCap Financial Investment Corp
Middle East Healthcare Co
Middle East Specialized Cables Co
Middlesex Water Co
MillerKnoll Inc
Millicom International Cellular SA
Millrose Properties Inc
MiMedx Group Inc
Definium Therapeutics Inc
Mineral Resources Limited
Minerals 260 Ltd
Minerals Technologies Inc
Minimax Group Inc
MiniMed Group, Inc.
MINISO Group Holding Limited
Mirvac Group
Mission Produce Inc
Mistras Group Inc
Mitchells & Butlers PLC
Mitek Systems Inc
MITIE GROUP PLC ORD 2.5P
Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd.
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc - ADR
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.
Mitsui & Co., Ltd.
Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd.
Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd.
Mixue Group
Mizuho Financial Group, Inc.
MKS Instruments, Inc.
MMG Limited
MNTN Inc
Mobileye Global Inc
Modern Times Group MTG B
Moderna Inc
Modine Manufacturing Co
Modiv Industrial Inc
Modon Holding PSC
Moelis & Co
Mohawk Industries Inc
Molina Healthcare
Molson Coors Brewing Company
Momo Inc.
Monadelphous Group
Monarch Casino & Resort Inc
monday.com Ltd
Mondelez International, Inc.
Mondi
MONY Group PLC
MongoDB, Inc.
Monks Investment Trust PLC
Monolithic Power Systems Inc
Monro Inc
Monster Beverage
Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc
Moodys
MoonLake Immunotherapeutics
Moonpig Group PLC
Morgan Advanced Materials PLC
MORGAN SINDALL GROUP PLC ORD 5P
Morgan Stanley
Morningstar Inc
Mortgage Advice Bureau Holdings Ltd
Mosaic
Motley Fool 100 Index ETF
Motor Oil Hellas Corinth Refin
Motorcar Parts of America Inc
Motorola Solutions Inc
Mount Gibson Iron
Mountview Estates PLC
Movado Group Inc
MP Evans Group PLC
MP Materials Corp.
Mplx Com Unt
MSA Safety Inc
MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc
MSCI Inc.
Metallium Limited
MTR Corporation Limited
MTU AERO ENGINES NA O.N.
Mueller Industries Inc
Mueller Water Products Inc
Muenchener Rueckver AG
Two Point Zero Group PJSC
Murphy Oil
Murphy USA Inc
Mutares SE & Co KgaA
MVB Financial Corp
Mycronic
Myer Holdings Limited
MYR Group Inc
Myriad Genetics Inc
NaaS Technology Inc
Nabors Industries
Nagarro SE
Nam Cheong
Nano Dimension Ltd
Nano Nuclear Energy Inc.
Nano-X Imaging Ltd.
Nanofilm Technologies International Ltd
Nanosonics Limited
NanoViricides, Inc.
Nanshan Aluminium International Holdings Ltd
Napco Security Technologies Inc
Nasdaq, Inc.
Natera Inc
National Atomic Company Kazatomprom JSC
National Australia Bank
National Bank Holdings Corp
National Bank of Canada
National Bank of Greece SA
National Bankshares Inc
National Beverage Corp
National Central Cooling Co PJSC
National CineMedia Inc
National Corp for Tourism & Hotels
Mobico Group PLC
National Fuel Gas Co
National Grid PLC
National Health Investors Inc
National Healthcare Properties, Inc.
National-Oilwell Varco, Inc
National Presto Industries Inc
National Research Corp
National Retail Properties Reit
National Storage Affiliates Trust
National Vision
Natural Gas Services Group Inc
NATURGY ENERGY GROUP, S.A.
NatWest Group PLC
Navan, Inc.
Navient Corp
Navigator Global Investments
Navigator Holdings Ltd
Navitas Semiconductor Corporation
NBT Bancorp Inc
NCC B
NCC GROUP PLC ORD 1P
nCino Inc
NCR Atleos Corp
NEC Corporation
Nederland Apparatenfabriek
Neinor Homes, S.A.
Nektar Therapeutics
Nel ASA
NEM
Nemetschek SE
Neogen Corp
NeoGenomics
Neopost SA
NEOS Enhanced Income 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF
Neos Enhanced Income Aggregate Bond Etf
Neos Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF
NEOS Russell 2000 High Income ETF
Neos S&P 500 High Income Etf
Neptune Insurance Holdings Inc.
NerdWallet Inc
Nestle SA
Net Power Inc
NetApp, Inc.
Netcall PLC
NetEase, Inc.
NetEase Inc
Netflix Inc
NETGEAR Inc
NetLink NBN Tr
NetScout Systems Inc
Netskope Inc
Netwealth Group
Neuca SA
Neumora Therapeutics Inc
Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc.
NeuroPace Inc
New Fortress Energy
New Hope Corporation Limited
New Jersey Resources Corp
New Mountain Finance Corp
New Oriental Education & Techlgy Grp Inc
New Orientl Eductn Grp Adr Rep 1
NEW Wave Group B
New World Development Company Limited
Flagstar Financial Inc
Adamas Trust Inc
Newamsterdam Pharma Co NV
Newegg Commerce, Inc.
Newell Brands
Newmark Group Inc
NewMarket Corp
Newmont Goldcorp Corporation
Newriver Retail Ltd
News Corp - A
News Corp - B
Newsmax Inc
NewtekOne Inc
Nexa Resources SA
Nexans
NexGen Energy Ltd
Nexity SA
Nexstar Media Group Inc
Next 15 Group PLC
Next PLC
Next Technology Holding Inc
NEXTDC Limited
NextDecade Corporation
NEXTENERGY SOLAR FUND LIMITED R
Nextera Energy
Nextpower Inc
NGK Corp
NH Foods Ltd.
NIB Holdings
Nibe Industrier B
Nic Semiconductor
NICE Ltd.
Nichols PLC
Nick Scali Limited
Nickel Industries Limited
Nicolet Bankshares Inc
Nike Inc
Nikon Corporation
Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited
Nine Entertainment Co.
Ninety One Group
Nintendo Co., Ltd.
NIO Inc
NIO Inc - ADR
NioCorp Developments Ltd
NIOX GROUP PLC
Nippon Steel Corporation
Nippon Suisan Kaisha, Ltd.
Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation
Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha
NIQ Global Intelligence plc
NiSource Inc
Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.
Niu Technologies
nLight Inc
NLOP WI
NMDC Group PJSC
NMI Holdings Inc
NN Group N.V.
Noah Holdings Limited
Nobia
Noble Corporation
Nokia Adr Repsg 1 Ser A
Nokia
Nolato B
Nomad Foods Ltd
Nomura Holdings, Inc.
Nongfu Spring Company Limited
Nordea Bank
Nordex SE
Nordic American Tankers Limited
Nordson Corp
Norfolk Southern
Norma Group SE
Norsk Hydro
Northeast Bank
Northern Dynasty Minerals, Ltd.
Northern Star Resources
Northern Trust Corp
Northfield Bancorp Inc
Northrim BanCorp Inc
Northrop Grumman
Northwest Bancshares Inc
Northwest Pipe Co
Northwestern Energy Group Inc
Gen Digital Inc.
Norwegian Air Shuttle
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd
Norwood Financial Corp
Nova Ltd
Novartis Adr Repsg 1 - USD
Novartis - CHF
Novavax Inc
Novo Nordisk AS ADR
NovoCure Limited
Novonix Limited
DNOW Inc
NRG Energy
NRW Holdings
NSK Ltd.
NTT DC REIT
Nu Holdings Ltd.
Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc.
Nucor
Nufarm
NuScale Power Corporation
Nutanix, Inc.
Nutex Health Inc
Nutrien Limited
NUVALENT CL A ORD
NVE Corp
nVent Electric PLC
NVIDIA Corp
NVR, Inc.
CTF Services Ltd
NXP Semiconductors N.V.
NZME Limited
O'Reilly Automotive, Inc.
Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp
Oatly Group AB American Depositary Shares
Obayashi Corporation
Objective Corporation
Obrascón Huarte Lain, S.A.
OC Oerlikon AG
OCADO GROUP PLC ORD 2P
OCBC Bank
Occidental Petroleum Corp
Oceaneering International Inc
OceanFirst Financial Corp
Ocugen, Inc.
Ocular Therapeutix Inc
Odakyu Electric Railway Co., Ltd.
Oddity Tech Ltd
OFG Bancorp
OFX Group
OGE Energy Corp.
Oil-Dri Corp of America
Oil States International Inc
Oklo Inc
Okta, Inc.
Okuma Corporation
Olam Group Ltd
Olaplex Holdings, Inc.
Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc.
Old National Bancorp/IN
Old Republic International Corporation
Old Second Bancorp Inc
Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Olin Corporation
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc
Olympus Corporation
OM Holdings
Omega Flex Inc
Omega Healthcare
Omega Oil & Gas Limited
Omeros Corp
Omnicell Inc
Omnicom Group Inc.
On Holding AG
ON Semiconductor Corporation
Once Upon a Farm, PBC
Insight Molecular Diagnostics Inc
Ondas Inc
ONE Gas Inc
OneMain Holdings Inc
ONEOK
OneSavings Bank PLC
OneSpan Inc
OneWater Marine Inc
Onto Innovation Inc.
oOh!media Limited
OPAL Fuels Inc
Allwyn AG
Open Lending Corp
Open Text Corporation
Opendoor Technologies Inc
Opera Ltd
OPKO Health, Inc.
Oppenheimer Holdings Inc
Optima Health Group Ltd
Option Care Health Inc
Oracle
Orange Polska SA
Orange
Orascom Construction PLC
OraSure Technologies Inc
Orezone Gold Corporation
Organon & Co
ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Orica
Orient Overseas (International) Limited
Origin Energy Limited
Origin Enterprises PLC (Euronext Dublin)
Origin Materials Inc
Orion Group Holdings Inc
Orion SA
Orkla
ORLEN SA
Ormat Technologies, Inc.
Orora Group Limited
Emeis SA (formerly Orpea SA)
Orron Energy AB
Orrstown Financial Services Inc
OrthoPediatrics Corp
Osaka Gas Co., Ltd.
Oscar Health, Inc.
Oshkosh
OSI Systems Inc
Ossiam Shiller Barclays Cape Europe Sector Value TR
Otis Worldwide Corp
Otter Tail Corp
OUE Real Estate Investment Trust
OUE
Ouster Inc
Outset Medical, Inc.
OVH Groupe S.A.
Ovintiv Inc.
Owens Corniing
Accendra Health Inc
OXFORD BIOMEDICA PLC ORD 50P
Oxford Industries Inc
OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC ORD 5P
Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
Oxford Nanopore Technologies PLC
Oxford Square Capital Corp.
Oxley
PACCAR Inc
Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF
Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF
Pacer Funds Trust - Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF
Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF
Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF
Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF
Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF
Pacific Biosciences of California Inc
Pacira BioSciences Inc
Packaging Corp Of America
PACS Group Inc
Paddy Power Betfair PLC
Pagaya Technologies Ltd
Pagegroup PLC
PagSeguro Digital Ltd.
Paladin Energy Limited
Palantir Technologies Inc
Palladyne AI Corp
Palo Alto Networks
Palomar Holdings Inc
Pampa Energia S.A. - ADR
Pan African Resources PLC
Pan American Silver Corp.
Panagram Bbb-B Clo Etf
Panasonic Corporation
Pantheon International PLC
PanUnited
Papa John's International Inc
Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals Limited
Paragon Banking Group PLC
Paramount Resources Ltd.
Paramount Skydance Corp
Park Hotels Resorts
Park-Ohio Holdings Corp
Parker-Hannifin Corp
ParkwayLife Reit
Partners Group Holding AG
Patrick Industries Inc
PMET Resources Inc
Pattern Group Inc
Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc.
Paychex, Inc.
Paycom Software, Inc.
Paylocity Holding Corp
Payoneer Global Inc
PayPal Holdings Inc
PayPay Corp
PAYPOINT PLC ORD 1/3P
Paysafe Limited
PaySign, Inc.
Pbf Energy Cl A
PC Connection Inc
PDF Solutions Inc
Peab B
Peabody Energy Corp
Lion Rock Minerals Limited
Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp
Pearson
Pebble Group PLC/The
Pebblebrook Hotel Trust
Peel Hunt Ltd
Peet Limited
Pegasystems Inc
Peloton Interactive Inc
Pembina Pipeline Corporation
Penguin Solutions Inc
Penn Entertainment Inc
Pennant Group Inc/The
PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd
PennantPark Investment Corp
Pennon Group PLC
PennyMac Financial Services Inc
PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust
Pensionbee Group PLC
Penske Automotive Group Inc
Pentair
Penumbra, Inc
Peoples Bancorp Inc/OH
Peoples Fin
Pepco Group NV
PepGen Inc
Pepsico
Perdoceo Education Corp
Perella Weinberg Partners
Perenti Global Limited
Performance Food Group Co
Perion Network Ltd
Permanent TSB Group Holdings PLC (Euronext Dublin)
Permian Basin Royalty Trust
Permian Resources Corporation
Pernod Ricard
Perpetua Resources Corp
Perpetual Limited
Perrigo
Perseus Mining
Pershing Square Holdco L.P.
Pershing Square Holdings Ltd
Persimmon PLC
Perspective Therapeutics Inc
Perth Mint Gold Structured Product ETF
Petco Health & Wellness Co Inc
PetroChina Company Limited
Petroleo Brasileiro SA
PETS AT HOME GROUP PLC ORD 1P
Pfizer Inc
PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna SA
PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF
Pharming Group N.V.
Philip Morris International Inc
Phillip SGD Money Market ETF
Phillips 66
Phillips Edison & Co Inc
Phinia Inc
Standard Life PLC
Photronics Inc
Phunware, Inc.
PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited
Picpay Holdings Netherlands B.V.
Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc
Pilbara Minerals
Pilgrims Pride
PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund
PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund
PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund
PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund
PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Traded Fund
PIMCO US Dollar Short Maturity UCITS ETF
PIMCO US Short-Term High Yield Corporate Bond UCITS ETF
PIMCO US Short-Term High Yield Corporate Bond UCITS ETF
PDD Holdings Inc
Pinewood Technologies Group PLC
Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Ltd.
Pinnacle Investment Management Group
Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc
Pinnacle West
Pinterest Inc
Piper Sandler Cos
Pitney Bowes Inc
PJT Partners Inc
PKP Cargo SA
Plains All American Pipeline
Planet Fitness Inc
Planet Labs PBC
L1 Group Ltd
Platinum Group metals PLG
Playtech
Playtika Holding Corp.
PlayWay SA
PLBY Group, Inc.
Plexus Corp
Pliant Therapeutics, Inc.
Plug Power Inc
Pluri Inc.
Plus500 Ltd
PNC Financial Services Group Inc/The
POET Technologies Inc
PointsBet Holdings Limited
Polar Capital Holdings plc
Polar Capital Technology Trust PLC
Polaris Industries Inc.
Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC
Polimex-Mostostal SA
Polynovo Limited
PolyPeptide Group AG
Pony AI Inc
Pool Corp
Pop Mart International Group Limited
Porch Group Inc
Porsche AG Vz
Porsche Automobil Holding SE
Portillo's Inc
Portland General Electric Co
POSCO Holdings
Post Holdings
PostNL N.V.
Powell Industries
Power Corp of Canada
Power Integrations Inc
Power Solutions International Inc
Powerfleet Inc NJ
POWERHOUSE ENERGY GROUP PLC ORD
Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski SA
Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen SA
PPG Industries
PPHE HOTEL GROUP LIMITED ORD NP
PPL
PRA Group Inc
Prada S.p.A
Praxis Precision Medicines Inc
Preferred Bank/Los Angeles CA
Preformed Line Products Co
PREMIER FOODS PLC ORD 10P
Presight AI Holding PLC
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc
PriceSmart Inc
Primary Health Properties PLC
Prime US REIT
Primerica Inc
Primis Financial Corp
Primoris Services Corp
Principal Financial Group Inc
Priority Technology Holdings Inc
Pro Medicus Limited
ProAssurance Corp
PROCEPT BioRobotics Corp
Procter & Gamble
Procure ETF Trust II - Procure Space ETF
Progress Software Corp
Progressive
Progyny Inc
ProKidney Corp
Prologis
Property Franchise Group PLC
PROPETRO HOLDING ORD
Propnex Ltd
ProQR Therapeutics NV
Prosegur Cash, S.A.
Prosegur Compañía de Seguridad, S.A.
ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil ETF
ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF
ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury
ProShares Short Dow30
ProShares Short High Yield
ProShares Short QQQ
ProShares Short Russell2000
ProShares Short S&P500
ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF
ProShares Trust - ProShares UltraShort S&P500
ProShares Ultra 20+ Year Treasury
ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil
ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas
ProShares Ultra Dow30
ProShares Ultra Energy
ProShares Ultra FTSE China 50
ProShares Ultra Health Care
ProShares Ultra Industrials
ProShares Ultra Materials
ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology
ProShares Ultra QQQ
ProShares Ultra Real Estate
ProShares Ultra Russell2000
ProShares Ultra S&P500
ProShares Ultra Semiconductors
ProShares Ultra Silver
ProShares Ultra SmallCap600
ProShares Ultra Technology
ProShares Ultra Utilities
ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF
ProShares UltraPro Dow30
ProShares UltraPro QQQ
ProShares UltraPro Russell2000
ProShares UltraPro S&P500
ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury
ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ
ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500
ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury
ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil
ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas
ProShares UltraShort Dow30
ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology
ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF
Prosiebensat1 Media SE
Prospect Capital Corporation
Prosperity Bancshares Inc
Prosus NV
Protagonist Therapeutics Inc
Prothena Corp PLC
Proto Labs, Inc. Common stock
Vanquis Banking Group PLC
Provident Financial Services Inc
Prudential Financial, Inc.
Prudential PLC
PSP Swiss Property AG
PTC Inc.
PTC Therapeutics Inc
Public Power Corp SA
Public Service Enterprise Group Inc
Public Storage
Publicis Groupe
PubMatic, Inc.
Puig Brands SA
Pultegroup
Puma Biotechnology, Inc.
Puma SE
Everpure Inc
PureCycle Technologies, Inc.
PURETECH HEALTH PLC ORD 1P
PVA TePla AG
PVH
PZ Cussons PLC
Q&M Dental
Q2 Holdings Inc
QAF
Qantas Airways
QBE Insurance Group Limited
QCR Holdings Inc
Qiagen NV
Qifu Technology Inc
Qinetiq Group PLC
QINGLING MOTORS
Qorvo, Inc.
Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF
Quaker Chemical Corp
QUALCOMM Inc
Qualys, Inc.
Quanex Building Products Corp
Quanta Services Inc
Quanterix Corp
Quantinuum Inc.
Quantum Computing, Inc.
Quantum-Si incorporated
QuantumScape Corporation
Qube Holdings Limited
High Templar Tech Limited
Quest Diagnostics
Quidel Corporation
Quilter PLC
QuinStreet Inc
QXO Inc
Rabigh Refining & Petrochemical Co
Rackspace Technology, Inc.
RADCOM Ltd
Radian Group Inc
Radiant Logistics Inc
RadNet Inc
Radware Ltd.
Raffles Medical
Rainbow Tours SA
RAK Properties PJSC
Ralph Lauren Corp
Ramaco Resources Inc
Rambus Inc
Ramelius Resources Limited
Ramsay Health Care Limited
Randstad NV
Range Nuclear Renaissance Index ETF
Range Resources
Rank Group PLC
Rapid7, Inc.
Ras Al Khaimah Ceramics
Raspberry PI Holdings PLC
Rathbone Brothers PLC
RATIONAL AG
Raymond James Financial Inc
Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc
Rayonier Inc
Raysearch Laboratories B
RTX Corporation
RBC Bearings Inc
RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc
RE/MAX Holdings Inc
REACH PLC ORD 10P
Realloys inc
Realty Income
Rec Silicon
Reckitt Benckiser Group
Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd.
Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Red Cat Holdings, Inc.
Redeia Corporacion SA
Red Rock Resorts
Articore Group Ltd
Redcare Pharmacy N.V
Redcentric PLC
Zigup PLC
Reddit Inc
Redwire Corp
Redwood Trust, Inc.
Reece Limited
Regal Rexnord Corp
Regencell Bioscience Holdings Ltd
Regency Centers Reit
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Regional Management Corp
Regional REIT Ltd
Regions Financial
Regis Resources
Reinsurance Group of America Inc
Relay Therapeutics, Inc.
Reliance Steel
Reliance Worldwide Corporation
RELX PLC
Remitly Global Inc
Remy Cointreau SA
Renaissance IPO ETF
Renasant Corp
Renault Par
ReNew Energy Global PLC
Renew Holdings PLC
Renishaw PLC
Renk Group AG
RENTOKIL INITIAL PLC ORD 1P
Repligen Corp
Replimune
Repsol, S.A.
Republic Bancorp Inc/KY
Republic Services Inc
ResMed Inc - AU
ResMed Inc - US
Resolute Mining Limited
Resona Holdings, Inc.
Resources Connection, Inc.
Restaurant Brands Intrnational
Restore PLC
Retail Food Group
Return Stacked Bonds & Managed Futures Etf
Return Stacked U.S. Stocks & Futures Yield ETF
Return Stacked US Stocks & Managed Futures ETF
Revolution Medicines Inc
Revolve Group, Inc.
REX American Resources Corp
REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF
Rexel
Rexford Industrial Realty Inc
Reynolds Consumer Products Inc
Rezolute Inc
Rezolve AI PLC
Restoration Hardware
Rheinmetall AG
RHI Magnesita NV PLC
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc
Ribbon Communications Inc
Richemont SA
Ricoh Company, Ltd.
Ridley Corporation Limited
Rigetti Computing, Inc.
Rightmove PLC
RING ENERGY ORD
RingCentral, Inc.
Rio Tinto PLC - GBP
Rio Tinto PLC - USD
Rio Tinto
Riot Blockchain, Inc.
RIT Capital Partners PLC
Rithm Capital Corp
Riverstone Energy Ltd
Riverstone
Rivian Automotive, Inc.
Riyad Bank
Rize Cybersecurity & Data Privacy UCITS ETF
Rize Environmental Impact 100 UCITS ETF
RLI Corp
RLJ Lodging Trust
Robeco 3D Global Equity UCITS ETF
Robert Half
Robert Walters PLC
Robertet
Robinhood Markets Inc
Roblox Corp
Robo Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF
Roche Holding AG-BR
Roche Holding AG (Participation)
Rocket Companies, Inc.
Rocket Lab USA Inc
Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc
Rockhopper Exploration plc
Rockwell Automat
Rogers Corp
Roivant Sciences Ltd
Roku Inc
Rollins, Inc.
Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC
Root Inc/OH
Roper Technologies Inc
Rosebank Industries PLC
Ross Stores, Inc.
Rotork PLC
Roundhill Generative AI & Technology ETF
Roundhill Memory ETF
Royal Bank of Canada (CAD)
Royal Bank Of Canada
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd
Royal Dutch Shell PLC - GBP
Royal Dutch Shell plc - EUR
Royal Gold, Inc.
Royalty Pharma plc
Rtl Group SA
Rubis
Rubrik Inc
Rumble Inc
Runway Growth Finance Corp
Rural Funds Group
Rush Enterprises Inc
RWE AG
RWS Holdings plc
RXO Inc
RxSight Inc
RYAN SPECIALTY GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.
Ryanair Holdings PLC
Ryder System
Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc
RTB Digital Inc
S&P Global
S&T Bancorp Inc
S4 Capital PLC
Saab B
Saba Closed-End Funds ETF
Sabana Reit
SABIC Agri-Nutrients Co
Sabine Royalty Trust
Sable Offshore Corp
Sabra Health Care REIT Inc
Sabre Corporation
Sabre Insurance Group PLC
Sacyr SA
SAF-Holland SE
Safe Bulkers Inc
Safestore Holdings PLC
Safety Insurance Group Inc
Safran
Saga PLC
SAGE GROUP PLC ORD 1 4/77P
Sagimet Biosciences Inc
Sahara International Petrochemical Co
Saia Inc
Saleh Abdulaziz Al Rashed & Sons Co
Salesforce Inc
Salik Co PJSC
Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc.
Salmar
Salzgitter AG
Samsara Inc.
Samsonite International S.A.
Samsung Electronics REG S GDR
Samudera Shipping Line Ltd
San Juan Basin Royalty Trust
Sana Biotechnology, Inc.
Sandfire Resources Limited
SanDisk Corp
Sandoz Group AG
Sands China Ltd.
Sandvik AB
Sanmina Corp
Sanofi - ADR
Sanofi SA
Sanok Rubber Co SA
Erste Bank Polska SA
Santos
SAP SE
Saputo Inc
Saratoga Investment Corp
Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc.
SARTORIUS AG O.N.
Sartorius AG - Pfd
Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA
Sasol Limited
Sasseur Reit
Satellogic Inc
SATS
Saudi Arabian Mining Co
Saudi Arabian Oil Co
Saudi Aramco Base Oil Co
Saudi Awwal Bank
Saudi Basic Industries Corp
Saudi Chemical Co Holding
Saudi Energy Co
Saudi Kayan Petrochemical Co
Saudi Steel Pipe Co
Saudi Tadawul Group Holding Co
Saudi Telecom Co
Saul Centers Inc
Savers Value Village Inc
Savills PLC
SBA Communications Corporation
SBM Offshore N.V.
SBS Transit
Scancell Holdings plc
Scandi Standard
Scandic Hotels Group
ScanSource Inc
Schaeffler AG
Vend Marketplaces ASA
Schindler Holding AG
SLB Limited
Schneider Electric Se
Scholar Rock Holding Corp
Scholastic Corp
Schroder Asia Pacific Fund PLC
Schroder Global Investment Grade Corporate Bond Active UCITS ETF
Schroder Oriental Income Fund Ltd
Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Ltd
Schroders PLC
Schrödinger, Inc.
Schwab 1000 Index ETF
Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF
Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF
Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF
Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF
Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF
Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF
Schwab International Equity ETF
Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF
Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF
Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF
Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF
Schwab U.S. REIT ETF
Schwab US Broad Market ETF
Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF
Schwab US Large-Cap ETF
Schwab US Small-Cap ETF
Schwab US TIPS ETF
Science Applications International Corp
Science Group PLC
Scor
Scorpio Tankers Inc.
SCOTTISH MORTGAGE INVESTMENT TR
Scout24 AG
SE Banken A
Sea Limited
Seacoast Banking Corp of Florida
Seagate Technology
Sealsq Corp
Seb
SECOM CO., LTD.
Secunet Security Networks AG
Securitas B
Seeing Machines Ltd
SEEK Limited
SEGRO PLC ORD 10P
SEI Investments Co
Sekisui House, Ltd.
Selective Insurance Group Inc
Sellas Life Sciences Group Inc
Sembcorp Ind
Seatrium Limited
Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation
Sempra
Semtech Corp
Senior PLC
SENKO Group Holdings Company Limited
Sensata Technologies Holding
Senseonics Holdings, Inc.
Sensient Technologies Corp
SentinelOne, Inc.
SEPLAT Energy PLC
Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Ltd
Serabi Gold PLC
SERAPHIM SPACE INVST TRUST ORD
Serco Group PLC
Seres Therapeutics Inc
Seritage Growth Properties
Servcorp
Serve Robotics Inc
Service Corp International/US
Service Properties Trust
Service Stream Limited
ServiceNow
ServiceTitan, Inc.
SES AI CL A ORD
Ses Fdr
SGH Limited
Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd.
Severfield PLC
Severn Trent PLC
Sezzle Inc
Sgl Carbon SE
SGS SA
SGX
Shake Shack
Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited
Shangri-La Asia Limited
SharkNinja Inc
Sharp Corporation
SharpLink Gaming Inc.
Shawbrook Group PLC
Shenandoah Telecommunications Co
Sheng Siong
Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited
Sherwin Williams
Shift4 Payments Inc
Shimao Property Holdings Limited
Shimizu Corporation
Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.
Shionogi & Co., Ltd.
Shiseido Company, Limited
SHK PPT - no MD
Shoals Technologies Group
Shoe Station Group Inc
Shopify Inc (US)
Showa Denko K.K.
SHUAA CAPITAL PSC
SIA Engineering
Siemens AG
Siemens Energy AG
Siemens Healthineers AG
Sierra Bancorp
Sif Holding N.V.
Sify Technologies Ltd
SIG Combibloc Group AG
SIG PLC
SIGA Tech
Sigma Healthcare Limited
Sigma Lithium Corporation
SigmaRoc PLC
Signet Jewelers
Signify N.V.
SIIC Environment
SIKA N
Silgan Holdings Inc
Silicon Laboratories Inc
Silicon Motion Technology Corp
Siltronic AG
Silvercorp Metals Inc
Simmons First National Corp
Simon Prop Group
Simplify Enhanced Income ETF
Simplify Health Care ETF
Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF
Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF
Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF
Simplify Multi-Qis Alternative ETF
Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF
Simplify Volatility Premium ETF
Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc
Sims Limited
Simulations Plus Inc
Sinclair Inc
Sing Inv & Fin
Singapore Airlines Limited
SingPost
Singapore Telecommunications Ltd
Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited
Sino Land Company Limited
Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited
Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd.
Sinotruk (Hong Kong) Limited
Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF
SIRIUS REAL ESTATE LD ORD NPV
New Sirius XM
SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc
SiTime Corp
Sivers Semiconductors AB
Sixt AG
Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc
SJM Holdings Limited
SK Hynix ADR
Skanska B
Skeena Resources Ltd
SKF B
Firy Inc
Skistar B
SkyCity Entertainment Group Limited
Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc
SkyWater Technology, Inc.
SkyWest Inc
Skyworks Solutions, Inc.
SL Green Relty
Sligro Food Group N.V.
SLM Corp
SLR Investment Corp
Sm Energy
SMA Solar Technology AG
SmartFinancial Inc
SMG Swiss Marketplace Group AG
Smith Douglas Homes Corp
Smith & Nephew PLC
Smith & Wesson Brands Inc
Smiths Group
Smurfit WestRock PLC - US
Smurfit WestRock PLC - UK
Snap On
Snap Inc
Snowflake Inc
Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A.
Societe BIC
Societe Generale
Sodexo
SoFi Technologies, Inc.
SoftBank Group Corp.
Softcat PLC
Sohu.com Limited
Soitec SA
Sojitz Corporation
SolarEdge Technologies, Inc.
Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A.
Solid Biosciences
Solid Power Inc
Soligenix, Inc.
SOLV Energy, Inc.
Solventum Corp
Sonic Automotive Inc
Sonic Healthcare Limited
Sonicshares Global Shipping ETF
Sonoco Products Co
Sonos Inc
Sonova Holding AG
Sony Corporation - ADR
Sony Corporation
Sophia Genetics SA
Sopra Steria Group SA
SOS Limited
Sotera Health Co
WHSP Holdings Ltd
SOUNDHOUND AI CL A ORD
SOUTH32 LIMITED ORD NPV (DI)
South32 Limited
Southern Copper Corporation
Southern First Bancshares Inc
Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc
Southern
Southside Bancshares Inc
SouthState Bank Corp
Southwest Airlines Co
Southwest Gas Holdings Inc
SP Funds S&P 500 Sharia Industry Exclusions ETF
SpaceX
Space42 PLC
SpareBank 1 Nord Norge
SpareBank 1 SMN
Spark New Zealand Limited
State Street SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF
State Street SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF
State Street SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF
State Street SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF
State Street SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF
SPDR FTSE UK All Share UCITS ETF
SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust
SPDR Gold Shares
State Street SPDR MSCI ACWI ex
SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF
SPDR MSCI Europe Consumer Discretionary UCITS ETF
SPDR MSCI Europe Consumer Staples UCITS ETF
SPDR MSCI Europe Energy UCITS ETF
SPDR MSCI Europe Health Care UCITS ETF
SPDR MSCI USA Small Cap Value Weighted UCITS ETF
SPDR MSCI USA Value UCITS ETF
SPDR MSCI World Consumer Staples UCITS ETF
SPDR MSCI World Energy UCITS ETF
SPDR MSCI World Financials UCITS ETF
SPDR MSCI World Health Care UCITS ETF
SPDR MSCI World Materials UCITS ETF
SPDR MSCI World Small Cap UCITS ETF
SPDR MSCI World Technology UCITS ETF
SPDR MSCI World UCITS ETF
State Street SPDR Nuveen ICE High Yield Municipal Bond ETF
State Street SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF
State Street SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF
State Street SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF
State Street SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF
State Street SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF
State Street SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF
State Street SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF
SPDR S&P 400 U.S. Mid Cap UCITS ETF
State Street SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF
SPDR S&P 500 ETF
SPDR S&P 500 Low Volatility UCITS ETF
State Street SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF
SPDR S&P/ASX 200 Fund
SPDR S&P/ASX 50 Fund
State Street SPDR S&P Biotech ETF
State Street SPDR S&P China ETF
State Street SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF
State Street SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF
State Street SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF
State Street SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF
State Street SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF
State Street SPDR S&P Retail ETF
State Street SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF
State Street SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF
State Street SPDR S&P Telecom ETF
State Street SPDR S&P Transportation ETF
SPDR S&P U.S. Consumer Staples Select Sector UCITS ETF
SPDR S&P U.S. Energy Select Sector UCITS ETF
SPDR S&P U.S. Financials Select Sector UCITS ETF
SPDR S&P U.S. Health Care Select Sector UCITS ETF
SPDR S&P U.S. Technology Select Sector UCITS ETF
State Street SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF
SPDR Straits Times Index ETF
Spectrum Brands Holdings
Speedy Hire PLC
Spie SA
Spinneys 1961 Holding PLC
Spirax-Sarco Engineering PLC
Spire Global Inc
SPIRE HEALTHCARE GROUP PLC ORD
Spire Inc
Spok Holdings Inc
Sportradar Group AG
Spotify Technology SA
Sprinklr Inc
Sprott Critical Materials ETF
Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF
Sprott Junior Uranium Miners UCITS ETF
Sprott Physical Uranium
Sprott Uranium Miners ETF
Sprout Social Inc
Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc.
SPS Commerce Inc
SPX Corporation
SRT Marine Systems PLC
SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc
Ssab A
Ssab B
SSE PLC
SSP Group PLC
SSR Mining Inc
St Barbara Limited
ST Engineering
St. James's Place PLC
St Joe Co/The
STAAR Surgical Co
STAG Industrial, Inc.
Stamford Land
Standard BioTools Inc
Standard Chartered PLC - GBP
Standard Lithium Ltd
Standard Motor Products Inc
StandardAero, Inc.
Standex International Corp
Stanley Black And Decker
Star Bulk Carriers Corp
Starbucks Corp
StarhillGbl Reit
StarHub
Starwood Property Reit
State Street Blackstone Senior Loan ETF
State Street Communication Services Select Sector SPDR ETF
State Street
State Street SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF
State Street SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF
State Street SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF
State Street SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF
State Street SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF
State Street SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF
State Street SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF
State Street SPDR NYSE Technology ETF
State Street SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF
State Street SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF
State Street SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF
State Street SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF
State Street SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF
State Street SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF
State Street SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF
State Street SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF
State Street SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF
State Street SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF
State Street SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF
State Street SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF
State Street SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF
State Street SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF
State Street SPDR S&P Bank ETF
State Street SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF
State Street SPDR S&P Dividend ETF
State Street SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF
State Street SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF
State Street SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF
State Street SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF
State Street SPDR S&P Insurance ETF
State Street SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF
State Street SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF
State Street SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust
State Street SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF
Steadfast Group Limited
Steel Dynamics, Inc.
Stellantis NV
Stellus Capital Investment Corp
Stem, Inc.
Stepan Co
StepStone Group Inc
Stereotaxis Inc
STERIS ORD
Sterling Infrastructure Inc
Stevanato Group S.p.A.
Steven Madden Ltd
Stewart Information Services Corp
Stifel Financial Corp
Stitch Fix
Stmicroelectronics Adr - USD
STMicroelectronics NV
Stock Yards Bancorp Inc
Stockland
Stoke Therapeutics, Inc.
Stolt Nielsen
StoneCo Ltd.
Stoneweg Europe Stapled Trust
StoneX Group Inc
Stora Enso R
Storebrand
Straits Trading
Stratasys Ltd
STRATEC SE NA O.N.
Strategic Education Inc
Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF
Straumann Holding AG
Stride Inc
Strive Inc
Strive US Energy ETF
Stroeer SE & Co KGaA
Structure Therapeutics Inc
Stryker
StubHub Holdings, Inc.
Sturm Ruger & Co Inc
Subsea 7 Shs
Suedzucker AG
Sui Group Holdings Limited
Sulzer Ltd
Sumco Corporation
Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited
Sumitomo Corporation
Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd.
Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.
Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd.
Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd.
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc - ADR
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc.
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc.
Sumitomo Realty & Development Co., Ltd.
Summit Hotel Properties Inc
Summit Therapeutics Inc
Sun Life Financial Inc (CA)
Sun Silver Ltd
Sunac China Holdings Limited
SunCar Technology Group Inc
SunCoke Energy Inc
Suncor Energy Inc.
Suncor Energy
Suncorp Group Limited
SNDL Inc.
Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited
Sunpower
Sunrun Inc.
Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining Co
Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc
Suntec Reit
Super Group SGHC Ltd
Super Micro Computer, Inc.
SUPERMARKET INCOME REIT PLC ORD
Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc
Surge Energy Inc
Surgery Partners Inc
Neostellar Capital Corp
Suruga Bank Ltd.
SUSS MicroTec SE
Suzuki Motor Corporation
Svenska Cellulosa B
Svenska Handelsbanken A
Swatch Group AG
Sweco B
Swedbank A
Sweetgreen Inc
Swire Pacific Limited
Swiss Life Hldg AG
Swiss Prime Site AG
Swiss Re AG
Swisscom AG
Swissquote Group Holding SA
Sylvania Platinum Ltd
Symbotic Inc
Symrise AG
Synaptics Inc
Synchrony Financial
Syncona Ltd
Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Synnex Corporation
Synopsys, Inc.
Synthomer PLC
Syrah Resources Limited
Sysco
System1, Inc.
T&D Holdings, Inc.
T-Mobile US, Inc.
T-Rex 2X Long MSTR Daily Target ETF
T. Rowe Price Group, Inc.
T1 Energy Inc
Taaleem Holdings PJSC
Tabcorp Holdings
Tag Immobilien AG
Tai Sin Electric Ltd
Taiheiyo Cement Corporation
Taisei Corporation
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd - ADR
Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd.
Takashimaya Company, Limited
Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc.
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited
Tal Education Grp Adr Rep 2 Cl A
Talanx AG
Talen Energy Corp
Talgo, S.A.
Talkspace, Inc.
Tandem Diabetes Care Inc
Tanger Inc
Tango Therapeutics Inc
Tapestry, Inc.
Targa Resources
Target Corp
Target Healthcare REIT PLC
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
TaskUs, Inc.
Tate and Lyle
Tatton Asset Management PLC
Tauron Polska Energia SA
Taylor Morrison Home Corp
Taylor Wimpey PLC
Taysha Gene Therapies Inc
TBC Bank Group PLC
TC Energy Corporation - CAD
TC Energy Corporation - US
TCG BDC, Inc.
TDK Corporation
Te Connectivity
TeamViewer AG
Tecan Group Ltd
Technipfmc
Technology One
Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund
Technotrans SE
Techtronic Industries Company Limited
Teck Resources Cl B
Tecnicas Reunidas, S.A.
Tecnoglass Inc
TECOM Group PJSC
Tectonic Therapeutic Inc
Teijin Limited
Teladoc Health, Inc.
Tele2 B
Telecom Argentina - ADR
Telecom Plus PLC
Teledyne Technologies Inc
Teleflex Inc
Telefónica, S.A.
Telenor
Teleperformance SE
Telephone and Data Systems Inc
Television Francaise 1 SA
Telia Company
Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited
Telos Corporation
Telstra Limited
TELUS Corp (CA)
Tema GLP-1 Obesity & Cardiometabolic ETF
Temenos Group AG
Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC
Temple & Webster Group
Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust PLC
Somnigroup International Inc
Tempus AI Inc
Ten Lifestyle Group PLC
TEN Square Games SA
Tenable Holdings, Inc.
Tenaya Therapeutics Inc
Tencent Holdings Limited
Tencent Music Entertainment Group
Tenet Healthcare
Tennant Co
Teradata
Teradyne
TeraWulf Inc
Terex
Ternium SA
Terreno Realty Corp
Tesco PLC
Tesla Inc
Tetra Tech Inc
Teucrium Corn Fund
Teucrium Soybean Fund
Teva Pharma Ind Adr Rep 1
Texas Capital Bancshares Inc
Texas Instruments Incorporated
Texas Pacific Land Corp
Texas Roadhouse Inc
Text SA
Textron
TFS Financial Corp
TG Therapeutics, Inc.
Tgs Nopec Geophysical
ThaiBev
Thales
The A2 Milk Company
The Andersons, Inc.
The Bancorp Inc
The Bank of East Asia Limited
SkinHealth Systems Inc
The Carlyle Group Inc.
The Chefs Warehouse
The Chiba Bank, Ltd.
Co for Cooperative Insurance
The Ensign Group Inc
The EW Scripps Co
The First Bancorp Inc
The Gap, Inc.
The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
The GPT Group
The Hackett
The Honest Company, Inc.
The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited
The J. M. Smucker Company
The Kansai Electric Power Company, Incorporated
The Kraft Heinz Company
The Kroger Co.
Atlanta Braves Holdings Inc - A
Atlanta Braves Holdings Inc - C
The Middleby Corporation
The New York Times Company
The OLB Group, Inc.
The Oncology Institute, Inc.
The Original BARK Company
The Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund
The RealReal, Inc.
The Renewables Infrastructure Group Ltd
The RMR Group Inc
Saudi National Bank
The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company
The Simply Good Foods Co
The Star Entertainment Group Limited
The Trade Desk, Inc.
The Vita Coco Company, Inc.
The Wendy's Company
The Yokohama Rubber Company, Limited
The York Water Co
The9 Limited
TheHourGlass
Theravance Biopharma, Inc.
Thermo Fisher Scientific
THG Holdings plc
Thomson Medical
Thomson Reuters
Thor Industries
Repay Holdings Corp
Thungela Resources Limited
Thyssenkrupp AG
Tilray Inc
Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp.
Titan Cement International SA
Titan International Inc
Titan Machinery Inc
TJX
TKH Group N.V.
Tkms AG& Co KGaA
TKO Group Holdings Inc
Toast, Inc.
Tobii
Tobu Railway Co., Ltd.
Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd.
Tokio Marine Holdings Inc
Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Incorporated
Tokyo Electron Limited
Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd.
Tokyo Metro Co Ltd
Tokyu Corporation
Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Corporation
Toll Brothers
Tompkins Financial Corp
Tomra Systems
TomTom N.V.
Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc.
Top Wealth Group Holding Ltd
Toppan Printing Co., Ltd.
Toronto Dominion
Tosoh Corporation
TotalEnergies SE (USA)
TotalEnergies SE
Tourmaline Oil Corp
Tower Limited
Tower Semiconductor Ltd.
Towne Bank/Portsmouth VA
Toyo Seikan Group Holdings, Ltd.
Toyota Boshoku Corporation
Toyota Motor Corporation
Toyota Tsusho Corporation
TP ICAP PLC
TPG Inc.
TPG Telecom Limited
TR Property Investment Trust PLC
Tractor Supply Company
Tradeweb Markets Inc
Trainline Plc
TransAlta Corporation Ordinary
TransDigm Group Inc (USA)
TransMedics Group Inc
Transocean Ltd.
TransUnion
Transurban Group
Traton SE
Travelers Companies
TravelSky Technology Limited
Travere Therapeutics, Inc.
Travis Perkins PLC
Treasury Wine Estates
Tredegar Corp
Trelleborg B
Trend Micro Incorporated
Trex Co Inc
Trican Well Service Ltd.
TriCo Bancshares
Trigano SA
Trilogy Metals Inc
TriMas Corp
Trimble Inc
TriNet Group Inc
Trinity Capital Inc
Trinity Industries Inc
Trip.com Group (HK)
Trip.com Group Limited
TripAdvisor, Inc.
Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp
TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp
Tristel PLC
Tritax Big Box REIT PLC
Triumph Financial Inc
Trivago NV
Tronox Limited Ordinary Shares
TrueBlue Inc
Truist Financial Corp
Trupanion, Inc.
TrustCo Bank Corp NY
Trustmark Corp
Trustpilot Group plc
Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited
TSS, Inc.
TT Electronics plc
TTM Technologies Inc
Tuan Sing
Tuas Limited
Tubacex, S.A.
TUI AG - EUR
Tullow Oil PLC
Tungsten West Plc
Tuniu Corporation
Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS
Tutor Perini Corp
Tuya Inc.
Twilio Inc
Twist Bioscience Corporation
TXNM Energy Inc
Tyra Biosciences Inc
Tyson Foods
U-Haul Holding Co
U.S. Global Jets ETF
Ube Industries, Ltd.
Uber Technologies Inc
Ubiquiti Inc
Ubisoft Entertainment
UBS BBG Commodity CMCI SF UCITS ETF
UBS CMCI Composite SF UCITS ETF
UBS Core BBG TIPS 1-10 UCITS ETF
UBS Core MSCI EMU UCITS ETF
UBS Core MSCI USA UCITS ETF
UBS Core MSCI World UCITS ETF
UBS Global Gender Equality UCITS ETF
UBS Group AG - CH
UBS Group AG - US
UBS J.P. Morgan Global Gov ESG Liquid Bond UCITS ETF
UBS MSCI Canada UCITS ETF
Ubtech Robotics Corp Ltd
UDR Inc
UFP Industries, Inc.
UFP Technologies Inc
UIC
UiPath Inc
UL Solutions Inc
Ulta Beauty, Inc.
Ultra Clean Holdings Inc
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc
UltraGreen.ai Ltd
UMB Financial Corp
UMS
Under Armour Cl A
Under Armour Inc
Uni-President China Holdings Ltd
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (FP)
Unicaja Banco
Unico Silver Ltd
Unilever PLC ADR - USD
Unilever PLC - GBP
Union Pacific Corp
Union Properties PJSC
Uniper SE
Uniphar PLC (Euronext Dublin)
uniQure N.V.
Unisys Corp
UNITE Group PLC
United Airlines Holdings Inc
United Bankshares Inc/WV
United Community Banks Inc/GA
United Fire Group Inc
United Internet AG
United Microelectronics Corp - ADR
United Natural Foods, Inc.
United Overseas Insurance Limited
United Parcel Service
United Rental
United States 12 Month Oil Fund LP
United States Antimony Corp
United States Brent Oil Fund LP
Array Digital Infrastructure Inc
United States Commodity Index Fund
United States Copper Index Fund
United States Gasoline Fund LP
United States Lime & Minerals Inc
United States Natural Gas Fund, LP
United States Oil Fund
United Therapeutics Corp
UNITED UTILITIES GROUP PLC ORD
UnitedHealth Group
Uniti Group Inc
Unity Software Inc
Universal Corp
Universal Display Corporation
Universal Electronics Inc
Universal Health Realty Income Trust
Universal Health Services
Universal Insurance Holdings Inc
Universal Logistics
Universal Music Group N.V.
Univest Financial Corp
Unlimited HFND Multi-Strategy Return Tracker ETF
Unum
Unusual Machines, Inc.
UOB Kay Hian
UOB
UOL
UP Fintech Holding Limited
Upbound Group Inc
Upexi Inc.
Upland Software, Inc.
Upstart Holdings, Inc.
Upwork Inc.
URANIUM ENERGY ORD
Uranium Royalty Corp.
Urban Edge Properties
Urban Outfitters, Inc.
UroGen Pharma Ltd.
US Bancorp
US Foods Holding Corp.
USA Rare Earth Inc
USANA Health Sciences Inc
Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund
UTZ Brands Inc
UWM Holdings Corporation
Uxin Ltd
V2X Inc
Vail Resorts
Valaris Limited
Vale Adr Reptg One
Valeo
Valero Energy Corp
Valley National Bancorp
Vallourec
Valmont Industries Inc
Valneva SE
Valterra Platinum Limited
Valuetronics
VALVOLINE INC
VanEck Africa Index ETF
VanEck Agribusiness ETF
VanEck BDC Income ETF
VanEck Bitcoin ETF/US
VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF
VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF
VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF
VanEck Merk Gold ETF
VanEck Morningstar US ESG Wide Moat UCITS ETF
VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF
VanEck Oil Refiners ETF
VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF
VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF
VanEck Retail ETF
VanEck Semiconductor UCITS ETF
VanEck Social Sentiment ETF
Vaneck Space Innovators UCITS ETF
VanEck Steel ETF
VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF
VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF
VanEck Vectors ETF Trust - VanEck Vectors Digital Transformation ETF
VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF
VanEck Digital Native Economy ETF
VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF
VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF
VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF
VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF
VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF
VanEck Video Gaming and eSports UCITS ETF
VanEck Vietnam ETF
Vanguard Communication Services ETF
Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF
Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF
Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF
Vanguard Energy ETF
Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF
Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF
Vanguard EUR Corporate Bond UCITS ETF
Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF
Vanguard Extended Market ETF
Vanguard Financials ETF
Vanguard FTSE 100 UCITS ETF
Vanguard FTSE 100 UCITS ETF
Vanguard FTSE 250 UCITS ETF
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares
Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF
Vanguard FTSE Developed Asia Pacific ex Japan UCITS ETF
Vanguard FTSE Developed Europe ex UK UCITS ETF
Vanguard FTSE Developed Europe UCITS ETF
Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares
Vanguard FTSE Developed World UCITS ETF
Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares
Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets UCITS ETF
Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares
Vanguard FTSE North America UCITS ETF
Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF
Vanguard Global Aggregate Bond UCITS ETF
Vanguard Global Aggregate Bond UCITS ETF
Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares
Vanguard Growth ETF
Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares
Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF
Vanguard Industrials ETF
Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF
Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF
Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF
Vanguard Materials ETF
Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF
Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares
Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF
Vanguard MSCI Index International Shares ETF
Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares
Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares
Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares
Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF
Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF
Vanguard S&P 500 UCITS ETF Dist - EUR
Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF
Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index ETF
Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares
Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF
Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares
Vanguard Total World Stock ETF
Vanguard U.K. Gilt UCITS ETF
Vanguard Ultra Short Bond ETF
Vanguard USD Corporate 1-3 Year Bond UCITS ETF
Vanguard USD Corporate Bond UCITS ETF
Vanguard USD Corporate Bond UCITS ETF
Vanguard Value ETF
Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF
Var Energi AS
Varex Imaging Corp
Varonis Systems, Inc.
Vaxcyte Inc
Veeco Instruments Inc
Veeva Systems Inc
Velocity Financial LLC
Ventas, Inc.
Venture Global Inc
Venture
Veolia Environnement Ve
VEON Ltd
Veracyte Inc
VeraDermics, Inc
Verallia SA
Veralto Corp
Verbio SE
Vericel Corp
VeriSign, Inc.
Verisk Analytics, Inc.
Veritone Inc
Verizon Communications Inc
Verra Mobility Corp
Vertex Inc
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated
Vertical Aerospace Ltd.
Vertiv Holdings Co
Vertu Motors PLC
Veru Inc.
Vestis Corp
Vesuvius
VF
Via Transportation
Viant Technology Inc.
Viasat Inc
Viatris Inc.
Viavi Solutions Inc
Vicat SA
VICI Properties Inc.
Vicinity Centres
VICOM
Vicor Corp
Victoria's Secret & Co.
Victory Metals Ltd
VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF
Victrex PLC
Vidrala, S.A.
Viemed Healthcare
Vietnam Enterprise Investments Ltd
Viking Holdings Ltd
Viking Therapeutics, Inc.
VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Ltd
Vinci
VinFast Auto Ltd
Viohalco SA
Viper Energy Inc
Vipshop Holdgs Spon Ads Rep 0.20
Vir Biotechnology, Inc.
VIRBAC
Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc
Viridis Mining and Minerals Limited
Virtu Financial Inc
Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF
Virtus Investment Partners Inc
Visa Inc
Viscofan, S.A.
Vishay Intertechnology Inc
Vishay Precision Group
Visteon Corp
Vistra Energy Corp.
Vistry Group PLC
Vital Farms Inc
Vitrolife
Vivendi
Vizsla Silver Corp.
Vodafone Group PLC
Vodafone Group PLC - ADR
Volex PLC
Volkswagen AG (Ord)
Volkswagen AG (Pfd)
VOLTALIA
Volution Group PLC
Volvo A
Volvo B
Vonovia SE
Vontier Corporation
Vontobel Holding AG
Vor Biopharma Inc.
Vornado Realty Trust
Vossloh AG
Voya Financial Inc
Voyager Technologies Inc
VOYAH Automobile Technology Co Ltd
Vp PLC
VRG SA
VSE Corp
VTEX
Vulcan Energy Resources Limited
Vulcan Materials Co
Vuzix Corporation
W.P. Carey Inc. REIT
W R Berkley Corp
WA1 RESOURCES ORD
Wabash National Corp
Wacker Chemie AG
Wacker Neuson SE
Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF
Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF
Wal-Mart Stores Inc
Waldencast plc
Walker & Dunlop Inc
Wallbox N.V.
Wallenius Wilhelmsen Logistics
Wallenstam B
Walt Disney Co
WAM Capital
Want Want China Holdings Limited
Warby Parker Inc.
Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc.
Warner Music Group Corp.
Warsaw Stock Exchange
WaFd Inc
Washington Trust Bancorp Inc
Waste Connections
Waste Management
Watches of Switzerland Group plc
WaterBridge Infrastructure LLC
Waters
Waterstone Financial Inc
Watkin Jones PLC
Watsco Inc
Watts Water Technologies Inc
WaVe Life Sciences Ltd
Wawel SA
Wayfair Inc
WD-40 Co
Wearable Devices
Weatherford International plc
Weave Communications Inc
WEB Travel Group Limited
Webster Financial Corp
Webull Corp
WEC Energy Group Inc
Wee Hur
Weibo Corporation
Weir Group
Weis Markets Inc
Wells Fargo & Co
Welltower Inc.
Wereldhave N.V.
WeRide Inc. - ADR
Werner Enterprises Inc
WesBanco Inc
Wesfarmers Limited
West African Resources Limited
West BanCorp Inc
West Japan Railway Company
Westamerica BanCorp
Western Alliance Bancorp
Western Digital Corp
Western Union
Westgold Resources Limited
Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp
Westlake Chemical
Westpac Banking Corp
Westwood Holdings Group Inc
Weyerhaeuser Co
WH GROUP
Wh Smith
Wharf (Holdings) Limited
Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Limited
Wheaton Precious Metals
Wheels Up Experience Inc.
Whirlpool
Whitbread PLC
White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd
Whitefiber Inc.
Whitefield Limited
Whitehaven Coal Limited
WhiteHorse Finance Inc
WIA Gold Limited
Wickes Group plc
Wihlborgs Fastigheter
WILDCAT RESOURCES ORD
Willdan Group Inc
Williams
Williams Sonoma
Willis Towers Watson PLC
WillScot Holdings Corp
Wilmar Intl
Wilmington PLC
Wing Tai
Wingstop Inc
Winmark Corp
Wintrust Financial Corp
Wirtualna Polska Holding SA
Wisdom Tree Trust - WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund
WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence UCITS ETF
WisdomTree Battery Solutions UCITS ETF
Wisdomtree Blockchain UCITS ETF
WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund
WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund
WisdomTree Cloud Computing UCITS ETF
WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund
WisdomTree Cybersecurity UCITS ETF
WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund
Wisdomtree Enhanced Commodity EX-Agriculture UCITS ETF
WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity Strategy Fund
Wisdomtree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF
WisdomTree Equity Premium Income
WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF
WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund
WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF
WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund
WisdomTree Global Sustainable Equity UCITS ETF
WisdomTree India Earnings Fund
WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund
WisdomTree Inc
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF
WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund
WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund
WisdomTree Quantum Computing UCITS ETF
Wisdomtree Strategic Metals and Rare Earths Miners UCITS ETF
WisdomTree Strategic Metals UCITS ETF
WisdomTree Trust WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund
WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund
WisdomTree US Efficient Core F
WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF
WisdomTree US High Dividend Fund
WisdomTree US LargeCap Dividend Fund
WisdomTree US MidCap Dividend Fund
WisdomTree US Quality Growth UCITS ETF
WisdomTree US SmallCap Dividend Fund
WisdomTree USD Floating Rate Treasury Bond UCITS ETF
Wise Group PLC
WiseTech Global Limited
Wix.com Ltd
Wizz Air Holdings PLC
Wolters Kluwer N.V.
Wolverine World Wide Inc
Woodside Energy Group Ltd
Woodward Inc