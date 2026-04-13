交易 FactSet Research Systems Inc - FDS 差價合約FactSet Research Systems Inc. provides integrated financial information and analytical applications for the global investment community. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, service, content, and technology. By integrating comprehensive datasets and analytics across asset classes with client data, FactSet supports the workflow of both buy-side and sell-side clients. These professionals include portfolio managers, wealth managers, research and performance analysts, risk managers, research professionals, investment bankers, and fixed income professionals. FactSet was founded in 1978 and has been publicly held since 1996. The company is dual listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and the NASDAQ Stock Market under the symbol “FDS.” Capital.com enables you to browse the FactSet Research Systems (FDS) share price in real time.
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