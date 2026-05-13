我們是一家國際公司，在全球各地設有辦事處。
Office 14C, Emirates Towers Offices, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, UAE
2nd Floor, 4 Orchard Place, London SW1H 0BF
Level 15, 357 Collins Street, Melbourne, Victoria 3000
ul. Prosta 67, Wola, 00-838 Warszawa 32nd and 33rd floors, Skyliner building
14, Filip Kutev Str., Sofia
Vasileiou Makedonos, 8, KINNIS BUSINESS CENTER, 1-3rd floor, 3040, Limassol, Cyprus
#3 Bayside Executive Park, Blake Road and West Bay Street, P. O. Box CB 13012, Nassau
J. Balčikonio g. 9, Vilnius
Corso di Porta Romana 68
20122 Milano