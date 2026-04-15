交易 Quanta Services Inc - PWR 差價合約 Quanta Services is one of the largest American infrastructure specialty contractors. Formed in 1997 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, USA. The company provides solutions for infrastructure, covering the electric power and oil & gas industries as well as telecommunication services. Quanta Services employs more than 29,000 staff members which serve the electric utilities, cable television operators, governmental entities and customers in the communications industry. The company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). Follow the Quanta Services share price (PWR) at Capital.com.