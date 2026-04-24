交易 Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc - EVLV 差價合約 Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. provides AI-based touchless security screening systems. The company offers an array of AI- based touchless screening technologies for weapons detection, identity verification, and health-related threats. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives as visitors walk through at a normal pace, individually or in groups; Evolv Insights that provides detailed analytics about visitor flows and Evolv Express detection performance; Evolv Thermal Imaging Package; and Evolv Edge to detect non-metallic explosive devices, metallic explosive devices, firearms, and tactical knives without requiring visitors to divest or empty their pockets. The company is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.