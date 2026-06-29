交易 Jacobs Engineering Group - J Jacobs Engineering is one of the largest technical professional services firms in the world. The company provides a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to a large number of industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, USA, and the company provides services through more than 200 offices located around the globe, primarily in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, India, Australia, Africa, and Asia. The company is structured around four lines of business: Aerospace & Technology; Buildings & Infrastructure; Industrial; and Petroleum & Chemicals. The company’s common shares are listed on the NYSE under the symbol “JEC”. With Capital.com you stay in sync with the latest info on the Jacobs Engineering Group (JEC) share price.