交易 Accendra Health Inc - ACH 差價合約 Owens & Minor, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers. Its portfolio of medical and surgical supplies includes branded products and its proprietary products. This segment also offers services to healthcare providers, which include supplier management, analytics, inventory management, and clinical supply management; various programs to provide logistics and marketing solutions to its suppliers; and contract logistics services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries offering a range of supply chain logistics services to manufacturers. In addition, it offers business services comprising order-to-cash, re-labeling, customer service, and returns management; and warehousing and transportation services consisting of storage, controlled-substance handling, cold-chain, emergency and export delivery, inventory management, and pick and pack services. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical supplies and solutions for the prevention of healthcare-associated infections across the acute and alternate site channels. Its products portfolio includes sterilization wraps, surgical drapes and gowns, facial protection products, protective apparel, medical exam gloves, custom and minor procedure kits, and other medical products. The company provides its products and services to multi-facility networks of healthcare providers, independent hospitals, surgery centers, physicians'' practices, and networks of hospitals directly, as well as indirectly through third-party distributors. Owens & Minor, Inc. was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Mechanicsville, Virginia.