交易 Vulcan Materials Co - VMC 差價合約Established in 1909 as Birmingham Slag Company, Vulcan Materials is the leading provider of construction aggregates in the United States. The company specialises mainly in producing sand, gravel, crushed stone and aggregates-based materials, such as asphalt and concrete. Headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, Vulcan operates 344 aggregates production sites and more than 100 facilities for asphalt and concrete manufacturing. The company's products are used in almost all forms of construction, in particular, for the building of roads, bridges, and all kinds of residential and non-residential premises. Included to the S&P 500 index, the Vulcan Materials share price is set and traded on the New York Stock exchange (NYSE).
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