交易 Showa Denko K.K. - 4004 差價合約 Showa Denko K.K. operates as a chemical company in Japan and internationally. It operates through six segments: Petrochemicals, Chemicals, Electronics, Inorganics, Aluminum, and Others. The Petrochemicals segment offers olefins, including ethylene, propylene, C4 fraction, cracked fuel oils, etc.; and organic chemicals comprising acetaldehyde, acetic acid, vinyl and ethyl acetate, allyl alcohol and ester resin, etc. The Chemicals segment offers industrial gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and other gases, as well as hydrogen, carbonic acid, dry ice, and other industrial gases; basic chemicals comprising ammonia, caustic soda, hydrochloric acid, acrylonitril, amino acid, chelate agent, chloroprene rubber, chlorinated polyethylene, and other industrial chemicals; functional chemicals consisting of plastics and molding compounds, unsaturated polyester, resins, adhesives, biodegradable plastics, raw materials for cosmetics, functional monomers, hydrophilic polymers, and HPLC columns. The Inorganics segment manufactures and sells polishing, abrasives, and refractories; and supplies graphite electrodes for electric steelmaking furnaces. The Aluminum segment offers aluminum capacitor foils and aluminum sheets; extruded and forged products, aluminum cylinders, cast rods of aluminum alloys, automobile molded products, heat exchangers, and power semiconductor cooling devices; and aluminum beverage cans. The Electronics segment offers SiC epitaxial wafers for power devices, aluminum and glass based hard disks, and aluminum substrates for hard disks; LED chips; and lithium ion batteries and fuel cell materials, such as anode and cathode additives, and aluminum laminated films. The Others segment sells chemicals, resins, metals, and electronic materials, as well as provides building materials. The company was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.