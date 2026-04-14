交易 M&T Bank Corp - MTB 差價合約 The M&T Bank Corporation is an American bank holding company. The corporation employs over 15,000 people and operates more than 800 offices across the United States. Established in 1856, the holding is currently based in Buffalo, New York. The M&T Bank company operates two bank subsidiaries: Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company (M&T Bank) and Wilmington Trust, National Association (Wilmington Trust, N.A.). The corporation provides a range of retail and commercial banking, trust and wealth management, and investment services through the following business units: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Discretionary, Portfolio, Estate Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking. M&T Bank is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the ticker ‘MTB’ and is featured in the S&P500 Index. Capital.com enables you to browse the M&T Bank share price (MTB) chart in real time and find more investment opportunities within the financial services industry.