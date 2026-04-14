交易 Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated - 9502 差價合約 Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Power Generation, Power Network, and Customer Service & Sales segments. It generates electricity through thermal, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, biomass, and solar sources. The company is also involved in the construction for the development and maintenance of electric utilities-related facilities; and manufacture of materials and machinery for electric utilities-related facilities. In addition, it engages in the gas supply and thermal storage brokerage, on-site energy, consulting and investment, real estate management, IT businesses, etc. Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Nagoya, Japan.