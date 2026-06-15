首頁市場股票Remy Cointreau SA

交易 Remy Cointreau SA - RCO 差價合約

當前暫時無法進行市場交易當前市場资讯 截至 2026-06-15 15:28:36
交易條件
類型
該金融市場可進行差價合約交易。
了解更多：差價合約
差價合約
點差0.96
長倉隔夜倉息調整
長倉隔夜倉息調整
保證金。您的投資
€1,000.00
隔夜倉息
來自頭寸全值的費用
-0.016602 %
(-€3.32)

使用杠杆的交易規模（大約值）€20,000.00

來自杠杆的資金 - 美元（大約值）€19,000.00

-0.01660%
短倉隔夜倉息調整
短倉隔夜倉息調整
保證金。您的投資
€1,000.00
隔夜倉息
來自頭寸全值的費用
-0.005621 %
(-€1.12)

使用杠杆的交易規模（大約值）€20,000.00

來自杠杆的資金 - 美元（大約值）€19,000.00

-0.00562%
隔夜倉息調整時間21:00 (UTC)
貨幣EUR
最低成交量1
保證金5.00%
證券交易所France
交易佣金10%
保證止損溢價
保證止損 (GSL) 費用僅在 GSL 被觸發時收取。更多詳情請參閱我們網站的「服務費用」 頁面。
1%

1我們執行交易收取的費用是點差，即買入價和賣出價之間的差額。有關更多資訊，請參閱我們網站上的收費頁面

主要統計數據
前收盤價165.82
開倉163.82
1 年變化-5.42%
日區間162.92 - 164.22

交易 Remy Cointreau SA - RCO 差價合約

Remy Cointreau SA is a France-based company engaged in the production and distribution of wines and spirits. The Company's activities are divided into two segments. Cognac, which offers a range of products under the Remy Martin brand and Liqueurs and Spirits, distributing liquors under the Cointreau, Izarra and Passoa brand names, as well as spirits under such brand names as Mount Gay (rum), St Remy (brandy), Ponche Kuna (rum) and Metaxa (brandy). The Company is a sole distributor of the Piper-Heidsieck and Charles Heidsieck brands, as well as Piper Sonoma (the sparkling wine brand). The Company's subsidiaries include production companies, such as E. Remy Martin & Cie, and distribution companies, such as Remy Cointreau USA Inc. It operates through Westland Distillery LLC.

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用戶意見與評分

閱讀我們的客戶回饋，無論他們的經驗水平如何。
2024-08-29
d**********

操作簡單，安全可靠！對新手太友好啦~已經推薦給周圍的朋友啦

2022-06-20
黃**

順滑介面

2024-06-15
孫******

很簡單

2023-07-16
何**（A** H*）

容易操作，有教學影片提示

2022-03-03
K*** C**

可體驗，有中文。感覺挺好

2021-05-05
曾***

大家應該利用Credit card 入錢或提取按金, 我個人就試過, 非常快及方便。

2023-02-15
y*********

帳號申請與審核快速，商品多樣，支援在台灣使用TradingView交易(有些經紀商不開放台灣用戶使用TradingView下單交易)

展示我們的 4 星和 5 星好評。為遵守 GDPR 要求並保護用戶隱私，用戶的具體資料已被匿名處理

4.8
評級和評論
4.7
評級和評論
4.7
4.6

三步即可開始交易

1. 建立您的帳戶（須符合資格要求）2. 按您的方式入金3. 準備就緒後即可開始交易