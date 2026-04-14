交易 Parker-Hannifin Corp - PH 差價合約 Founded in 1927 and based in Cleveland, Ohio, the US, Parker Hannifin (PH) is a global producer of control and motion technologies. It is focused on the following key technologies: pneumatics, filtration, hydraulics, process control, gas and fluid handling, climate control, aerospace and more. Parker Hannifin has a workforce of over 58,000 specialists. The company delivers its high-end solutions across over 1000 markets, including the mobile, aerospace and industrial sectors. The company’s subsidiaries are located around the world and reach out to the African, European, Latin American, Middle Eastern, Asian Pacific, North American markets. The company’s shares are quoted on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). To get updated data on the Parker Hannifin share price, follow Capital.com.