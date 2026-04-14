交易 Toyota Tsusho Corporation - 8015 差價合約 Toyota Tsusho Corporation engages in the metals, parts and logistics, automotive, machinery, energy and project, chemicals and electronics, and food and consumer services businesses worldwide. The company manufactures steel products, steel construction materials, non-ferrous metal ingots, precious metals, aluminum products, copper and Ferro alloy products, waste catalysts, and rare earth resources and metals; and iron, steel, and nonferrous metals scraps, as well as recycles vehicles and auto parts. It also offers component parts for automotive production; runs logistics and tire assembly business; and sells passenger, commercial, and light vehicles, as well as motorcycles, trucks, buses, and automotive parts. In addition, the company is involved in the sale of machine tools; testing and measuring instruments; medical and environmental equipment; coal, crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, and liquefied petroleum gas; and construction, industrial, and textile machinery, as well as water treatment, infrastructure projects, and energy and electric power supply businesses. Further, it offers semiconductors, plastics and rubber products, modular products, batteries and electronic materials, electronic equipment, specialty and inorganic chemicals, fat and oil products, chemical additives, and pharmaceuticals and pharmaceutical ingredients; PCs, and PC peripherals and software; and automotive embedded software development, and network integration and support services. Additionally, the company manufactures agricultural, marine, and livestock products; feed and oilseeds; grains, processed foods, and food ingredients; and alcoholic beverages. It also sells textile products, construction and housing materials, apparel, and furniture; offers property, casualty, and life insurance, as well as securities brokerage services; develops nursing care facilities; and operates general hospitals and hotels. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Nagoya, Japan.