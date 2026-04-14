交易 Toyota Tsusho Corporation - 8015 差價合約Toyota Tsusho Corporation engages in the metals, parts and logistics, automotive, machinery, energy and project, chemicals and electronics, and food and consumer services businesses worldwide. The company manufactures steel products, steel construction materials, non-ferrous metal ingots, precious metals, aluminum products, copper and Ferro alloy products, waste catalysts, and rare earth resources and metals; and iron, steel, and nonferrous metals scraps, as well as recycles vehicles and auto parts. It also offers component parts for automotive production; runs logistics and tire assembly business; and sells passenger, commercial, and light vehicles, as well as motorcycles, trucks, buses, and automotive parts. In addition, the company is involved in the sale of machine tools; testing and measuring instruments; medical and environmental equipment; coal, crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, and liquefied petroleum gas; and construction, industrial, and textile machinery, as well as water treatment, infrastructure projects, and energy and electric power supply businesses. Further, it offers semiconductors, plastics and rubber products, modular products, batteries and electronic materials, electronic equipment, specialty and inorganic chemicals, fat and oil products, chemical additives, and pharmaceuticals and pharmaceutical ingredients; PCs, and PC peripherals and software; and automotive embedded software development, and network integration and support services. Additionally, the company manufactures agricultural, marine, and livestock products; feed and oilseeds; grains, processed foods, and food ingredients; and alcoholic beverages. It also sells textile products, construction and housing materials, apparel, and furniture; offers property, casualty, and life insurance, as well as securities brokerage services; develops nursing care facilities; and operates general hospitals and hotels. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Nagoya, Japan.
最新股票文章
收息股：股息率分布、選股風險框架與高息ETF配置分析
2026年港股收息股與高息ETF的股息率結構、派息可持續性風險、估值環境及行業分散配置邏輯，涵蓋銀行股、REITs、公用事業及能源板塊的風險收益特徵分析
08:35, 27 3月 2026
平頭哥分拆上市分析：阿里巴巴AI芯片業務的結構性風險與估值框架
阿里巴巴旗下平頭哥半導體擬分拆獨立上市，摩根大通估值介於250億至620億美元。本文從業務依賴度、估值方法論、地緣政策風險及港股科技板塊估值溢價等維度，解構該交易的結構性風險與分析框架。
14:16, 11 3月 2026
阿里巴巴突破楔形整理，AI 動能回溫帶動股價走勢
阿里巴巴（Alibaba）正逐漸成為 AI 領域中不可忽視的關鍵角色。
07:42, 14 1月 2026
特斯拉財報不及預期後的交易動向
第二季財報盈餘與營收皆未達預期，股價在盤後交易下跌，執行長馬斯克警告可能將面臨「幾個艱難的季度」
20:07, 24 7月 2025