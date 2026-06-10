首頁市場外匯GBP/USD Forward

交易 GBP/USD Forward 差價合約

1.336450%
The chart displays the GBPUSDZ2026 exchange rate data over the last 1 day, with a current rate of 1.33645, a high of 1.33596, and a low of 1.3356.
賣出

1.33553

買入

1.33645

0.00092
低點: 1.3356高點: 1.33596
賣方：
50%
買方：
50%
過往表現並非未來業績的可靠指標. 所示股價僅供參考，可能與實時市價存在差異。
交易條件
類型
該金融市場可進行差價合約交易。
了解更多：差價合約
差價合約
點差0.00092
長倉隔夜倉息調整
長倉隔夜倉息調整
保證金。您的投資
$1,000.00
隔夜倉息
來自頭寸全值的費用
-0.00411 %
(-$4.11)

使用杠杆的交易規模（大約值）$100,000.00

來自杠杆的資金 - 美元（大約值）$99,000.00

-0.00411%
短倉隔夜倉息調整
短倉隔夜倉息調整
保證金。您的投資
$1,000.00
隔夜倉息
來自頭寸全值的費用
-0.00411 %
(-$4.11)

使用杠杆的交易規模（大約值）$100,000.00

來自杠杆的資金 - 美元（大約值）$99,000.00

-0.00411%
隔夜倉息調整時間21:00 (UTC)
貨幣USD
最低成交量100
保證金1.00%
證券交易所
交易佣金10%
保證止損溢價
保證止損 (GSL) 費用僅在 GSL 被觸發時收取。更多詳情請參閱我們網站的「服務費用」 頁面。
0.01%

1我們執行交易收取的費用是點差，即買入價和賣出價之間的差額。有關更多資訊，請參閱我們網站上的收費頁面

交易 GBP/USD Forward 差價合約

The GBP/USD rate tracks the price of the British pound, the base currency, against the US dollar, the counter currency. It is often referred to as 'cable' and is one of the major FX currency pairs. Monetary policy announcements of both the Bank of England and the US Federal Reserve will have an influence on this currency pair as well as the respective country's interest rates.

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三步即可開始交易

1. 建立您的帳戶（須符合資格要求）2. 按您的方式入金3. 準備就緒後即可開始交易