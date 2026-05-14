交易 Cerebras Systems Inc. - CBRS 差價合約 Cerebras Systems Inc. is an AI infrastructure company specialising in high-performance computing hardware for large-scale AI workloads. Its flagship product, the Wafer-Scale Engine 3 (WSE-3), is among the largest commercially available AI processors, designed to deliver inference at speeds significantly faster than conventional GPU-based alternatives. The company's technology is used by corporations, research institutions and government organisations across four continents, with deployment options available both on-premises and via the cloud.