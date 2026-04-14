交易 Aeon Co., Ltd. - 8267 差價合約 Aeon Co., Ltd. operates in the retail industry in Japan and internationally. It operates through GMS, SM, Health & Wellness, Financial Services, Shopping Center Development, Services & Specialty Store, and International segments. The GMS segment operates general merchandise stores, as well as specialty stores, which sell packaged lunches and household dishes. The SM segment operates supermarkets, discount stores, convenience stores, and small-scale supermarkets. The Health & Wellness segment operates drugstores, pharmacies, etc. The Financial Services segment provides credit card and banking services. The Shopping Center Development segment develops and leases shopping centers. The Services & Specialty Store segment offers facility management, amusement, and food services; and operates specialty stores selling family casual apparel, women's apparel, footwear, etc. The International segment operates retail stores in the ASEAN region and China. Aeon Co., Ltd. was founded in 1758 and is headquartered in Chiba, Japan.