交易 USD/CAD Forward 差價合約 The USD/CAD rate tracks the price of the US dollar, the base currency, against the Canadian dollar, the counter currency. The pairing is informally known as the 'Loonie' because of the loon bird featured on the Canadian dollar coin. Monetary policy announcements of both the US Federal Reserve and the Bank of Canada will have an influence on this currency pair as well as the respective country's interest rates.