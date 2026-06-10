交易 USD/CAD Forward 差價合約The USD/CAD rate tracks the price of the US dollar, the base currency, against the Canadian dollar, the counter currency. The pairing is informally known as the 'Loonie' because of the loon bird featured on the Canadian dollar coin. Monetary policy announcements of both the US Federal Reserve and the Bank of Canada will have an influence on this currency pair as well as the respective country's interest rates.
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日圓走勢預測：第三方價格目標
2025年截至目前，美元兌日圓（USD/JPY）匯率年內下跌約9.41%。2025年4月25日，日圓兌美元收於142.8790，創下自2024年9月以來的最強水平之一，較2024年7月的高點161.942下跌約11.77%。
11:17, 19 6月 2025