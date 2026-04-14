交易 Taiheiyo Cement Corporation - 5233 差價合約Taiheiyo Cement Corporation engages in cement, mineral resources, environmental, and construction materials businesses in Japan and internationally. The company's Cement segment offers ordinary Portland cement, specialty cement, soil stabilizers, and ready-mixed concrete. Its Mineral Resources segment sells limestone aggregate products comprising course and fine aggregate used in ready-mixed concrete, and aggregate used in concrete products and civil engineering; sandstone and andesite as aggregate materials; quicklime, slaked lime, filler, silica, and silica powder; and hollow ceramics, sepiolite, wollastonite, and kaolin, as well as recycles surplus construction soil. The company's Environmental segment recycles used tires, waste plastics, paper sludge, waste casting sand, other industrial waste, surplus soil from water purification, sewage sludge, dredging sludge, and other wastes discarded from municipalities, as well as engages in the CFC treatment and building waste treatment plants; develops and commercializes environmental recycling technologies, including ash washing system and applied kiln system; supplies flue gas desulfurization materials, such as calcium carbonate to coal-fired power plants; and sells slag powder and other inorganic materials, coal, heavy oil, and other fuels, as well as chemicals and gypsum. Its Construction Materials segment produces precast concrete products; promenades, interlocking blocks, and concrete housing products; acoustic panels used to reduce construction noise; and fireproof covering materials used in tunnels. The company's Other Businesses segment leases land for office buildings, commercial stores, leisure facilities, distribution warehouses, and other structures, as well as develops land for residential housing; and engages in data processing, transportation and warehouse, engineering, chemical products, and sports businesses. Taiheiyo Cement Corporation was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.
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