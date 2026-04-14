交易 The Yokohama Rubber Company, Limited - 5101 差價合約 The Yokohama Rubber Company, Limited manufactures and sells tires, industrial products / aviation parts, and golf related products in Japan, the United States, India, China, the Philippines, and internationally. It operates through Tires, Multiple Business (MB), and Alliance Tire Group (ATG) segments. The Tires segment offers tires for passenger cars, trucks, and buses, as well as tubes, aluminum wheels, and automobile-related products. The MB segment provides high pressure / resin hoses, couplings, conveyor belts, bridges and civil engineering materials, fenders, marine hoses, construction sealants, urethane coating film waterproof material, automotive adhesives, electrical, and electronic equipment for material, aviation parts (water tank), etc. The ATG segment provides tires for agricultural machinery, industrial vehicles, construction vehicles, forestry machinery, etc. It sells its products primarily under the ADVAN, BluEarth, iceGUARD, GEOLANDAR, and YOKOHAMA brand names. The Yokohama Rubber Company, Limited was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.