交易 Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. - 4151 差價合約 Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd., a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals focused on the therapeutic areas of oncology, nephrology, central nervous system, and immunology worldwide. Its products include ABSTRAL, a sublingual formulation of fentanyl used for the management of episodes of breakthrough pain experienced by cancer patients; ALLELOCK, an antihistamine agent for patients with various types of allergies; CONIEL, a calcium channel blocker for hypertension and angina pectoris; Crysvita, a recombinant human monoclonal IgG1 antibody against the phosphaturic hormone fibroblast growth factor 23; ESPO, a glycoprotein and human erythropoietin; NESP, an erythropoiesis stimulating agent; GRAN, a human colony-stimulating factor; and G-LASTA/Peglasta/Neulasta for chemotherapy-induced febrile neutropenia. The company's products also comprise LEUNASE for acute lymphoblastic leukemia; Mitomycin-C, an anticancer antibiotic; Moventig, an oral once daily peripherally acting mu-opioid receptor antagonist for the treatment of opioid induced constipation in adult patients; PecFent, a nasally administrated spray; POTELIGEO, a humanized monoclonal antibody that targets CC chemokine receptor 4; and REGPARA, an agent for the treatment of secondary hyperparathyroidism. In addition, it offers Romiplate/Nplate, a genetically recombinant protein, which stimulates platelet production through the stimulation of thrombopoietin receptors; and SANCUSO for the treatment of nausea and vomiting. The company was formerly known as Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. in June 2019. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of Kirin Holdings Company, Limited.