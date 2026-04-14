交易 Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. - 4151 差價合約Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd., a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals focused on the therapeutic areas of oncology, nephrology, central nervous system, and immunology worldwide. Its products include ABSTRAL, a sublingual formulation of fentanyl used for the management of episodes of breakthrough pain experienced by cancer patients; ALLELOCK, an antihistamine agent for patients with various types of allergies; CONIEL, a calcium channel blocker for hypertension and angina pectoris; Crysvita, a recombinant human monoclonal IgG1 antibody against the phosphaturic hormone fibroblast growth factor 23; ESPO, a glycoprotein and human erythropoietin; NESP, an erythropoiesis stimulating agent; GRAN, a human colony-stimulating factor; and G-LASTA/Peglasta/Neulasta for chemotherapy-induced febrile neutropenia. The company's products also comprise LEUNASE for acute lymphoblastic leukemia; Mitomycin-C, an anticancer antibiotic; Moventig, an oral once daily peripherally acting mu-opioid receptor antagonist for the treatment of opioid induced constipation in adult patients; PecFent, a nasally administrated spray; POTELIGEO, a humanized monoclonal antibody that targets CC chemokine receptor 4; and REGPARA, an agent for the treatment of secondary hyperparathyroidism. In addition, it offers Romiplate/Nplate, a genetically recombinant protein, which stimulates platelet production through the stimulation of thrombopoietin receptors; and SANCUSO for the treatment of nausea and vomiting. The company was formerly known as Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. in June 2019. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of Kirin Holdings Company, Limited.
最新股票文章
收息股：股息率分布、選股風險框架與高息ETF配置分析
2026年港股收息股與高息ETF的股息率結構、派息可持續性風險、估值環境及行業分散配置邏輯，涵蓋銀行股、REITs、公用事業及能源板塊的風險收益特徵分析
08:35, 27 3月 2026
平頭哥分拆上市分析：阿里巴巴AI芯片業務的結構性風險與估值框架
阿里巴巴旗下平頭哥半導體擬分拆獨立上市，摩根大通估值介於250億至620億美元。本文從業務依賴度、估值方法論、地緣政策風險及港股科技板塊估值溢價等維度，解構該交易的結構性風險與分析框架。
14:16, 11 3月 2026
阿里巴巴突破楔形整理，AI 動能回溫帶動股價走勢
阿里巴巴（Alibaba）正逐漸成為 AI 領域中不可忽視的關鍵角色。
07:42, 14 1月 2026
特斯拉財報不及預期後的交易動向
第二季財報盈餘與營收皆未達預期，股價在盤後交易下跌，執行長馬斯克警告可能將面臨「幾個艱難的季度」
20:07, 24 7月 2025