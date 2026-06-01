首頁市場指數US Dollar Index Future

交易 US Dollar Index Future - DXU2026 差價合約

98.7660%
The chart shows the DXU2026 index price data over the last 1 day, with a current level of 98.766, a high of 98.742, and a low of 98.647.
賣出

98.71

買入

98.766

0.056
低點: 98.647高點: 98.742
賣方：
50%
買方：
50%
過往表現並非未來業績的可靠指標. 所示股價僅供參考，可能與實時市價存在差異。
交易條件
類型
該金融市場可進行差價合約交易。
了解更多：差價合約
差價合約
點差0.056
長倉隔夜倉息調整
長倉隔夜倉息調整
保證金。您的投資
$1,000.00
隔夜倉息
來自頭寸全值的費用
-0.01096 %
(-$10.96)

使用杠杆的交易規模（大約值）$100,000.00

來自杠杆的資金 - 美元（大約值）$99,000.00

-0.01096%
短倉隔夜倉息調整
短倉隔夜倉息調整
保證金。您的投資
$1,000.00
隔夜倉息
來自頭寸全值的費用
-0.01096 %
(-$10.96)

使用杠杆的交易規模（大約值）$100,000.00

來自杠杆的資金 - 美元（大約值）$99,000.00

-0.01096%
隔夜倉息調整時間21:00 (UTC)
貨幣USD
最低成交量1
保證金1.00%
證券交易所
交易佣金10%
保證止損溢價
保證止損 (GSL) 費用僅在 GSL 被觸發時收取。更多詳情請參閱我們網站的「服務費用」 頁面。
0.03%

1我們執行交易收取的費用是點差，即買入價和賣出價之間的差額。有關更多資訊，請參閱我們網站上的收費頁面

交易 US Dollar Index Future - DXU2026 差價合約

The US Dollar Index (USDX) serves as a benchmark for measuring the relative value of the American dollar to a basket of foreign currencies, or the currencies of the US trade partners. The index increases its value when the US dollar exchange rate strengthens its position in comparison to other currencies. The index is calculated and published by the ICE futures commodity exchange. The USDX represents a weighted geometric mean of the dollar’s (USD) value to a list of foreign currencies, including the euro (EUR), Japanese yen (JPY), Pound sterling (GBP), Canadian dollar (CAD), Swedish krona (SEK) and Swiss franc (CHF). Follow the US dollar rate with Capital.com.

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三步即可開始交易

1. 建立您的帳戶（須符合資格要求）2. 按您的方式入金3. 準備就緒後即可開始交易