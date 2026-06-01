交易 US Dollar Index Future - DXU2026 差價合約 The US Dollar Index (USDX) serves as a benchmark for measuring the relative value of the American dollar to a basket of foreign currencies, or the currencies of the US trade partners. The index increases its value when the US dollar exchange rate strengthens its position in comparison to other currencies. The index is calculated and published by the ICE futures commodity exchange. The USDX represents a weighted geometric mean of the dollar’s (USD) value to a list of foreign currencies, including the euro (EUR), Japanese yen (JPY), Pound sterling (GBP), Canadian dollar (CAD), Swedish krona (SEK) and Swiss franc (CHF). Follow the US dollar rate with Capital.com.