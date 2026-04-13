交易 Fortive Corp - FTV 差價合約 Fortive (FTV) is an American diversified industrial company, headquartered in Everett, Washington, USA. The company operates into two strategic segments _ Professional Instrumentation and Industrial Technologies _ offering field solutions, product realisation, sensing and transportation technologies, automation and specialty, as well as franchise distribution. The Fortive family includes 20 companies, such as Dynapar, Fluke, Invetech, Kollmorgen, Qualitrol, Thompson and more. Fortive is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and is a S&P 500 component. Follow the Fortive share price (FTV) at Capital.com.