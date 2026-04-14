首頁市場商品Cocoa US Future

交易 Cocoa US Future 差價合約

3459.4+0.75%
The chart shows the CCU2026 price data over the last 1 day, with a current price of 3459.4, a high of 3456.1, and a low of 3434.6.
賣出

3452.6

買入

3459.4

6.8
低點: 3434.6高點: 3456.1
賣方：
33.3333%
買方：
66.6667%
過往表現並非未來業績的可靠指標. 所示股價僅供參考，可能與實時市價存在差異。
交易條件
類型
該金融市場可進行差價合約交易。
了解更多：差價合約
差價合約
點差6.8
長倉隔夜倉息調整
長倉隔夜倉息調整
保證金。您的投資
$1,000.00
隔夜倉息
來自頭寸全值的費用
-0.01096 %
(-$11.00)

使用杠杆的交易規模（大約值）$100,000.00

來自杠杆的資金 - 美元（大約值）$99,000.00

-0.01096%
短倉隔夜倉息調整
短倉隔夜倉息調整
保證金。您的投資
$1,000.00
隔夜倉息
來自頭寸全值的費用
-0.01096 %
(-$11.00)

使用杠杆的交易規模（大約值）$100,000.00

來自杠杆的資金 - 美元（大約值）$99,000.00

-0.01096%
隔夜倉息調整時間21:00 (UTC)
貨幣USD
最低成交量0.01
保證金1.00%
證券交易所
交易佣金10%
保證止損溢價
保證止損 (GSL) 費用僅在 GSL 被觸發時收取。更多詳情請參閱我們網站的「服務費用」 頁面。
0.05%

1我們執行交易收取的費用是點差，即買入價和賣出價之間的差額。有關更多資訊，請參閱我們網站上的收費頁面

交易 Cocoa US Future 差價合約

The N.Y. Cocoa contract serves as a price benchmark for the world’s cocoa prices. 16 out of 20 top chocolate consuming countries are from Europe, with Americans enjoying 3 billion pounds of chocolate every year.
The top 5 chocolate manufacturers include the Ivory Coast, Indonesia, Cameroon, Nigeria and Ghana. Together they account for 70% of the world’s cocoa production. Chocolate consumption is seasonal and the demand for chocolate creates a direct demand for cocoa. Cocoa futures are traded New York Board of Trade (NYBOT), a subsidiary of the Intercontinental Exchange (ICE).

Settlement is determined by the official settlement price of the ICE NYBOT Cocoa future on the expiry date shown, adjusted for spread.

Expiry Time: 11:30 Eastern Time

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