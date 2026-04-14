交易 Ricoh Company, Ltd. - 7752 差價合約 Ricoh Company, Ltd. provides various office and commercial printing solutions and related solutions worldwide. It offers multifunctional printers, printers, industrial inkjet, garment and production printers, 3D printers, projectors, video and web conference systems, and interactive whiteboards. The company also provides digital, spherical, single lens reflex, action, and FA cameras; and automotive stereo cameras, automotive precision machined parts, and small and low energy mobile ICs. In addition, it produces and markets thermal paper and media for food labels, clothing tags, tickets, and handy terminal paper; manufactures and sells watches; and provides magnetoencephaiograph used in brain activity measurement. Further, the company provides managed print, application/ business process, communication, intelligent workplace, and IT services; and solar power facility operations and maintenance services, as well as electricity sales services. It serves manufacturing, retail, healthcare, real estate, travel and tourism, and engineering and construction sectors. The company was formerly known as Riken Optical Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Ricoh Company, Ltd. in 1963. Ricoh Company, Ltd. was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.