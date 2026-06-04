交易 Satellogic Inc - SATL 差價合約 Satellogic Inc. builds and operates nano satellites for commercial-grade Earth observation in real-time. It offers data streams that are used in decision-making processes for various branches of government, organizations, businesses, and individuals. Its satellites are used for applications in agriculture, pipeline monitoring, critical infrastructure monitoring, disaster response, illegal logging, border patrol, port security, and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Palo Alto, California.