交易 Dentsu Group Inc. - 4324 差價合約 Dentsu Group Inc. operates in the advertising business in Japan and internationally. The company offers advertising services, including newspapers, magazines, radio, television, internet, sales promotions, movies, outdoors, transportation, and other advertising operations and advertising expressions. It is also involved in the consulting, development, and operation of information systems; sale of various software products; and provision of marketing and comprehensive network services. In addition, the company leases office buildings; and buys and sells real estate properties, as well as offers building and commission calculation services. Dentsu Group Inc. was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.