交易 Corporacion Acciona Energias Renovables SA - ANE 差價合約 Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables S.A. (BME: ANE) is a global renewable energy operator focused on wind, solar, hydro, and storage assets, with over 12 GW of installed capacity across Europe, the Americas, and Asia-Pacific. A spin-off of Acciona Group, the company prioritizes long-term power purchase agreements (PPAs) and vertical integration. It offers investors a pure-play renewable infrastructure platform with strong ESG credentials and resilient cash flow from regulated markets.