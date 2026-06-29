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交易 Linde plc - LIN 差價合約

當前暫時無法進行市場交易當前市場资讯 截至 2026-06-29T19:47:28+00:00
交易條件
類型
該金融市場可進行差價合約交易。
了解更多：差價合約
差價合約
點差0.26
長倉隔夜倉息調整
長倉隔夜倉息調整
保證金。您的投資
$1,000.00
隔夜倉息
來自頭寸全值的費用
-0.021485 %
(-$4.30)

使用杠杆的交易規模（大約值）$20,000.00

來自杠杆的資金 - 美元（大約值）$19,000.00

-0.02149%
短倉隔夜倉息調整
短倉隔夜倉息調整
保證金。您的投資
$1,000.00
隔夜倉息
來自頭寸全值的費用
-0.000738 %
(-$0.15)

使用杠杆的交易規模（大約值）$20,000.00

來自杠杆的資金 - 美元（大約值）$19,000.00

-0.00074%
隔夜倉息調整時間21:00 (UTC)
貨幣USD
最低成交量0.1
保證金5.00%
證券交易所United States of America
交易佣金10%
保證止損溢價
保證止損 (GSL) 費用僅在 GSL 被觸發時收取。更多詳情請參閱我們網站的「服務費用」 頁面。
1%

1我們執行交易收取的費用是點差，即買入價和賣出價之間的差額。有關更多資訊，請參閱我們網站上的收費頁面

主要統計數據
前收盤價518.11
開倉512.76
1 年變化11.47%
日區間506.99 - 519.12

交易 Linde plc - LIN

Linde plc (NYSE: LIN) is the world’s largest industrial gases company, supplying oxygen, nitrogen, hydrogen, and specialty gases across sectors including healthcare, chemicals, energy, and electronics. Formed from the merger of Praxair and Linde AG, the company operates globally with long-term, inflation-linked contracts and a strong presence in decarbonization technologies such as clean hydrogen and carbon capture. Linde offers investors blue-chip industrial exposure with high margins, strong cash flows, and ESG-aligned growth drivers.

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閱讀我們的客戶回饋，無論他們的經驗水平如何。
2024-08-29
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操作簡單，安全可靠！對新手太友好啦~已經推薦給周圍的朋友啦

2022-06-20
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順滑介面

2024-06-15
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很簡單

2023-07-16
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容易操作，有教學影片提示

2022-03-03
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可體驗，有中文。感覺挺好

2021-05-05
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大家應該利用Credit card 入錢或提取按金, 我個人就試過, 非常快及方便。

2023-02-15
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帳號申請與審核快速，商品多樣，支援在台灣使用TradingView交易(有些經紀商不開放台灣用戶使用TradingView下單交易)

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4.6
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4.7
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4.7
4.6

三步即可開始交易

1. 建立您的帳戶（須符合資格要求）2. 按您的方式入金3. 準備就緒後即可開始交易