交易 Kimco Realty Corp - KIMKimco Realty (KIM) is an investment trust focused on real estate. The company is the biggest owner of shopping centres throughout North America. Headquartered right in New York City, Kimco Realty holds interests in over 530 shopping centres in 35 US states and extends its reach to Puerto Rico as well. The total square feet of the company's properties is 86 million, whilst the number of tenants has amounted to 4,000 people. Kimco Realty shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange. The company is the S&P 500 index member. Explore trading opportunities with the Kimco Realty Reit share price at Capital.com.
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