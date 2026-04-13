交易 Camden Property Trust - CPT 差價合約 Camden Property Trust is one of the largest publicly traded multifamily companies in the United States. Structured as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), the company is engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden’s workforce totals approximately 1,600 employees and the company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. As of January 31 2018, Camden owned interests in and operated 156 properties containing 53,391 apartment homes across the United States. Camden was recently named by FORTUNE Magazine for the tenth consecutive year as one of the “100 Best Companies to Work For” in America, ranking #22. Camden Property’s Common Shares are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the symbol “CPT”. Stay tuned to the latest Camden Property (CPT) share price with Capital.com.