交易 Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd. - 5301 差價合約Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells carbon-related products and services in Japan. It offers graphite electrodes for use in electric arc furnaces, such as direct current, alternating current, and refining furnaces; and carbon black, including SEAST, TOKABLACK, Aqua Black, and Thermal black varieties, which are used to reinforce the rubber in tires, as well as used as a black pigment in various black-colored products. It also provides fine carbon products comprising special graphite products that include isotropic graphite G/HK series, extruded graphite, SiC coated carbon, C/C composite, glassy carbon, solid SiC, carbon brush, and resin-impregnated graphite products, as well as furnace materials for silicon semiconductor, solar cell manufacturing, and other applications; and industrial furnaces and related products, which comprise silicon carbide heating elements, resistors, recryte SiC structural materials, and industrial furnaces for heat treatment of ceramics, electronic components, metals, glass, and others. In addition, it provides carbon and graphite products and solutions for various smelting applications; and friction materials, including sintered metal friction, paper friction, carbonaceous friction, sliding, resin, woven, and soft mold materials to regulate power transmission in industrial and construction machinery, as well as for use in brake and clutch parts of vehicles, such as motorbikes, trucks, buses, and trains. Further, the company offers anode materials for secondary lithium-ion batteries that are used in smartphones and electric cars, as well as to battery manufacturers. The company was formerly known as Tokai Electrode Mfg. Co. Ltd. and changed its name to Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd. in 1975. Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd. was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.
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