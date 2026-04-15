交易 Stmicroelectronics Adr - USD - STMus 差價合約 STMicroelectronics (STM) is one of the global leaders in semiconductors production. The company is one of best Integrated Devices developers in the world and owns 17,000 patents and 9,500 patent families. The company’s corporate headquarters are in Geneva, Switzerland, and they have a workforce of over 45,000 employees, working in 35 countries. The business was started in 1987, and with their current net revenue amounting to $8.35 billion, as of 2017. STMicroelectronics serves over 100,000 clients all over the globe. Their shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). To learn the latest STMicroelectronics share price, follow Capital.com.