交易 Poland 20 Future - FW2020U2026 差價合約Founded in 1994, the Poland 20 index, also known as the WIG20 index, consists of 20 most-frequently traded and capitalised stocks of the largest Polish companies that are listed and traded on the Warsaw Stock Exchange. WIG20 is a modified capitalisation-weighted index that serves as an underlying instrument and the benchmark for futures transactions processed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange. A list of the current WIG20 companies includes Asseco Poland, Bank Handlowy w Warszawie, Bank Pekao, Boryszew and BRE Bank to name a few. Trade CFD’s on Poland 20 with Capital.com.
最新指數文章
恒生指數預測：現在是投資中國的時機嗎？
探索第三方分析師對恒生指數（Hong Kong 50, HK50）的最新預測與技術分析，包括價格走勢歷史與客戶情緒資料。
15:49, 10 10月 2025
美國對中關稅生效後，如何交易那斯達克100指數？
上週四的跌勢尚未完全回補，但在部分科技巨頭股價強勁反彈帶動下，美股情緒明顯回暖，投資人情緒仍以多頭偏好為主。
07:48, 7 8月 2025
道瓊交易觀察：財報季成為市場焦點
上週，美國主要股指表現分化，其中道瓊工業指數表現相對落後於科技權重較高的指數，但從技術面來看，道瓊仍維持多頭趨勢，並持續受到CoT（持倉報告）投機者的淨多頭偏好所支撐。
17:26, 21 7月 2025