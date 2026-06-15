交易 Poland 20 Future - FW2020U2026 差價合約 Founded in 1994, the Poland 20 index, also known as the WIG20 index, consists of 20 most-frequently traded and capitalised stocks of the largest Polish companies that are listed and traded on the Warsaw Stock Exchange. WIG20 is a modified capitalisation-weighted index that serves as an underlying instrument and the benchmark for futures transactions processed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange. A list of the current WIG20 companies includes Asseco Poland, Bank Handlowy w Warszawie, Bank Pekao, Boryszew and BRE Bank to name a few. Trade CFD’s on Poland 20 with Capital.com.