交易 Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. - 8801 差價合約 Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. operates as a real estate company in Japan. The company operates through Leasing, Property Sales, Management, Mitsui Home, and Other segments. The Leasing segment leases office buildings, retail properties, logistics facilities, housing, and other properties primarily in the Tokyo metropolitan area. The Property Sales segment is involved in the sale of condominiums and detached housing to individuals; and sale of income properties, such as offices, retail properties, rental housing, and logistics facilities, etc. to investors. The Management segment engages in the operation and management of office buildings, and retail and residential properties; and provision of car park leasing and asset management services, as well as offers brokerage services for individuals under the Mitsui Rehouse brand name. The Mitsui Home segment offers construction contracting services for new homes and others. The Other segment develops and operates Mitsui Garden Hotels; and resort facilities, such as AMANEMU and HAIMURUBUSHI. It also engages in the housing remodeling; golf course management; and mega-solar businesses. The company was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.