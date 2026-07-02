首頁市場股票Wix.com Ltd

交易 Wix.com Ltd - WIX 差價合約

49.38+1.17%
The chart shows the WIX stock price data over the last 1 day, with a current price of 49.38, a high of 49.53, and a low of 48.46.
賣出

49.1

買入

49.38

0.28
低點: 48.46高點: 49.53
賣方：
8.33333%
買方：
91.6667%
過往表現並非未來業績的可靠指標. 所示股價僅供參考，可能與實時市價存在差異。
交易條件
類型
該金融市場可進行差價合約交易。
了解更多：差價合約
差價合約
點差0.28
長倉隔夜倉息調整
長倉隔夜倉息調整
保證金。您的投資
$1,000.00
隔夜倉息
來自頭寸全值的費用
-0.021651 %
(-$4.33)

使用杠杆的交易規模（大約值）$20,000.00

來自杠杆的資金 - 美元（大約值）$19,000.00

-0.02165%
短倉隔夜倉息調整
短倉隔夜倉息調整
保證金。您的投資
$1,000.00
隔夜倉息
來自頭寸全值的費用
-0.000571 %
(-$0.11)

使用杠杆的交易規模（大約值）$20,000.00

來自杠杆的資金 - 美元（大約值）$19,000.00

-0.00057%
隔夜倉息調整時間21:00 (UTC)
貨幣USD
最低成交量0.1
保證金5.00%
證券交易所United States of America
交易佣金10%
保證止損溢價
保證止損 (GSL) 費用僅在 GSL 被觸發時收取。更多詳情請參閱我們網站的「服務費用」 頁面。
1%

1我們執行交易收取的費用是點差，即買入價和賣出價之間的差額。有關更多資訊，請參閱我們網站上的收費頁面

主要統計數據
前收盤價48.87
開倉48.79
1 年變化-69.68%
日區間48.46 - 49.53

交易 Wix.com Ltd - WIX

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications. It also provides Ascend by Wix, which offers its users access to a suite of approximately 20 products or features enabling them to connect with their customers, automate their work, and grow their business; Wix Logo Maker that allows users to generate a logo using artificial intelligence; Wix Answers, a support infrastructure enabling its users to help their users across various channels; and Wix Payments, a payment platform, which helps its users receive payments from their users through their Wix Website. In addition, the company offers various vertical-specific applications that business owners use to operate various aspects of their business online. Further, it provides a range of complementary services, including App Market that offers its registered users the ability to install and uninstall a range of free and paid web applications; Wix Arena, an online marketplace that brings users seeking help in creating and managing a website, together with Web experts; and Wix App, a native mobile application, which enables users to manage their Websites and Wix operating systems. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 165 million registered users and 4.5 million premium subscriptions. The company was formerly known as Wixpress Ltd. Wix.com Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

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用戶意見與評分

閱讀我們的客戶回饋，無論他們的經驗水平如何。
2024-08-29
d**********

操作簡單，安全可靠！對新手太友好啦~已經推薦給周圍的朋友啦

2022-06-20
黃**

順滑介面

2024-06-15
孫******

很簡單

2023-07-16
何**（A** H*）

容易操作，有教學影片提示

2022-03-03
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可體驗，有中文。感覺挺好

2021-05-05
曾***

大家應該利用Credit card 入錢或提取按金, 我個人就試過, 非常快及方便。

2023-02-15
y*********

帳號申請與審核快速，商品多樣，支援在台灣使用TradingView交易(有些經紀商不開放台灣用戶使用TradingView下單交易)

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4.6
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4.7
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4.7
4.6

三步即可開始交易

1. 建立您的帳戶（須符合資格要求）2. 按您的方式入金3. 準備就緒後即可開始交易