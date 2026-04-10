交易 Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc - AMR 差價合約 Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc (NYSE: AMR) produces metallurgical coal used in steelmaking, operating mining complexes across the Appalachian region. With a focus on cost discipline and shareholder returns, it benefits from global demand for high-quality coking coal. Alpha’s stock is influenced by coal pricing, export volumes, and cash distribution policies tied to commodity cycles.