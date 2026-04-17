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交易 UBS Group AG - US - UBS 差價合約

當前暫時無法進行市場交易當前市場资讯 截至 2026-04-17 19:45:27
交易條件
類型
該金融市場可進行差價合約交易。
了解更多：差價合約
差價合約
點差0.11
長倉隔夜倉息調整
長倉隔夜倉息調整
保證金。您的投資
$1,000.00
隔夜倉息
來自頭寸全值的費用
-0.021624 %
(-$4.32)

使用杠杆的交易規模（大約值）$20,000.00

來自杠杆的資金 - 美元（大約值）$19,000.00

-0.02162%
短倉隔夜倉息調整
短倉隔夜倉息調整
保證金。您的投資
$1,000.00
隔夜倉息
來自頭寸全值的費用
-0.000599 %
(-$0.12)

使用杠杆的交易規模（大約值）$20,000.00

來自杠杆的資金 - 美元（大約值）$19,000.00

-0.00060%
隔夜倉息調整時間21:00 (UTC)
貨幣USD
最低成交量1
保證金5.00%
證券交易所United States of America
交易佣金10%
保證止損溢價
保證止損 (GSL) 費用僅在 GSL 被觸發時收取。更多詳情請參閱我們網站的「服務費用」 頁面。
1%

1我們執行交易收取的費用是點差，即買入價和賣出價之間的差額。有關更多資訊，請參閱我們網站上的收費頁面

主要統計數據
前收盤價42.67
開倉43.89
1 年變化58.11%
日區間43.69 - 44.34

交易 UBS Group AG - US - UBS 差價合約

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Wealth Management, Wealth Management Americas, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Wealth Management division offers advisory and financial services to wealthy private clients. This segment provides banking and lending solutions, wealth planning, investment management solutions, and corporate finance advice. The Wealth Management Americas division offers wealth management solutions designed to address the needs of high and ultra high net worth clients. This division operates the United States and Canadian wealth management businesses; and international business booked in the United States. The Personal & Corporate Banking division provides financial products and services to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland. The Asset Management division offers investment management products and services comprising equities, asset allocation and currency investment strategies, hedge funds, fixed income products, real estate strategies, and infrastructure and private equity products; multi-manager hedge fund solutions and advisory services; and customized multi-asset solutions and advisory services. The Investment Bank division provides advisory, debt and equity capital market, and financing solutions, as well as risk management services, such as corporate lending and associated hedging for wealth management, personal and corporate banking, and asset management businesses serving the corporate, institutional, and wealth management clients. This division also offers cash, derivatives, and financing; foreign exchange, precious metals, rates, and credit; and securities research services. The company was formerly known as UBS AG and changed its name to UBS Group AG in December 2014. UBS Group AG was founded in 1862 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

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