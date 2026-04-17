交易 UBS Group AG - US - UBS 差價合約UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Wealth Management, Wealth Management Americas, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Wealth Management division offers advisory and financial services to wealthy private clients. This segment provides banking and lending solutions, wealth planning, investment management solutions, and corporate finance advice. The Wealth Management Americas division offers wealth management solutions designed to address the needs of high and ultra high net worth clients. This division operates the United States and Canadian wealth management businesses; and international business booked in the United States. The Personal & Corporate Banking division provides financial products and services to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland. The Asset Management division offers investment management products and services comprising equities, asset allocation and currency investment strategies, hedge funds, fixed income products, real estate strategies, and infrastructure and private equity products; multi-manager hedge fund solutions and advisory services; and customized multi-asset solutions and advisory services. The Investment Bank division provides advisory, debt and equity capital market, and financing solutions, as well as risk management services, such as corporate lending and associated hedging for wealth management, personal and corporate banking, and asset management businesses serving the corporate, institutional, and wealth management clients. This division also offers cash, derivatives, and financing; foreign exchange, precious metals, rates, and credit; and securities research services. The company was formerly known as UBS AG and changed its name to UBS Group AG in December 2014. UBS Group AG was founded in 1862 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.
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