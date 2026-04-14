交易 Ameren Corp - AEE 差價合約 Set up in 1902, Ameren (AEE) is a US power company with their head office based in St. Louis, Missouri. The company's specialties are Electric, Power Generation, Gas, Power Distribution, and Construction. Ameren operates several subsidiaries and serves more than 3.5 million customers. Ameren's holding companies are Ameren Missouri, Ameren Transmission Company, Ameren Illinois. Ameren Missouri manages Osage River and Bagnell Dam. The company's shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). To learn the latest Ameren share price, follow Capital.com.