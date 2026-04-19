首頁市場商品Natural Gas Future

交易 Natural Gas Future 差價合約

3.140%
The chart shows the NGN2026 price data over the last 1 day, with a current price of 3.14, a high of 3.1415, and a low of 3.1345.
賣出

3.135

買入

3.14

0.005
低點: 3.1345高點: 3.1415
賣方：
50%
買方：
50%
過往表現並非未來業績的可靠指標. 所示股價僅供參考，可能與實時市價存在差異。
交易條件
類型
該金融市場可進行差價合約交易。
了解更多：差價合約
差價合約
點差0.005
長倉隔夜倉息調整
長倉隔夜倉息調整
保證金。您的投資
$1,000.00
隔夜倉息
來自頭寸全值的費用
-0.01096 %
(-$10.96)

使用杠杆的交易規模（大約值）$100,000.00

來自杠杆的資金 - 美元（大約值）$99,000.00

-0.01096%
短倉隔夜倉息調整
短倉隔夜倉息調整
保證金。您的投資
$1,000.00
隔夜倉息
來自頭寸全值的費用
-0.01096 %
(-$10.96)

使用杠杆的交易規模（大約值）$100,000.00

來自杠杆的資金 - 美元（大約值）$99,000.00

-0.01096%
隔夜倉息調整時間21:00 (UTC)
貨幣USD
最低成交量10
保證金1.00%
證券交易所
交易佣金10%
保證止損溢價
保證止損 (GSL) 費用僅在 GSL 被觸發時收取。更多詳情請參閱我們網站的「服務費用」 頁面。
0.25%

1我們執行交易收取的費用是點差，即買入價和賣出價之間的差額。有關更多資訊，請參閱我們網站上的收費頁面

交易 Natural Gas Future 差價合約

Natural gas is a type of fossil fuel widely used commercial and industrial fields. Natural gas serves as an effective and inexpensive source of energy and electricity. The largest natural gas field is based in Qatar. Natural gas prices are often impacted by the political conditions and events in the Middle East, where the majority of the world natural gas reserves are concentrated. Secondary factors that affect the commodity’s prices are demand and supply, natural disasters and others. To discover the latest natural gas CFD price, follow Capital.com.

Settlement is determined by the official closing price of the NYMEX Natural Gas futures on the last trading day, adjusted for spread.

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