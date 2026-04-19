交易 Natural Gas Future 差價合約 Natural gas is a type of fossil fuel widely used commercial and industrial fields. Natural gas serves as an effective and inexpensive source of energy and electricity. The largest natural gas field is based in Qatar. Natural gas prices are often impacted by the political conditions and events in the Middle East, where the majority of the world natural gas reserves are concentrated. Secondary factors that affect the commodity’s prices are demand and supply, natural disasters and others. To discover the latest natural gas CFD price, follow Capital.com.



Settlement is determined by the official closing price of the NYMEX Natural Gas futures on the last trading day, adjusted for spread.