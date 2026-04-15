交易 Republic Services Inc - RSG 差價合約 Republic Services, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors. It is also involved in the processing and sale of old corrugated containers, old newsprint, aluminum, glass, and other materials; temporary waste collection services; and provision of landfill services. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated through 343 collection operations, 204 transfer stations, 195 active landfills, 90 recycling centers, and 11 salt water disposal wells, as well as 7 treatment, recovery, and disposal facilities in 40 states and Puerto Rico. It also operated 68 landfill gas and renewable energy projects and had 124 closed landfills. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.