首頁市場外匯Euro / Australian Dollar

交易 Euro / Australian Dollar 差價合約

1.658120%
The chart displays the EUR/AUD exchange rate data over the last 1 day, with a current rate of 1.65812, a high of 1.66533, and a low of 1.65691.
賣出

1.65788

買入

1.65812

0.00024
低點: 1.65691高點: 1.66533
賣方：
45.0704%
買方：
54.9296%
過往表現並非未來業績的可靠指標. 所示股價僅供參考，可能與實時市價存在差異。
交易條件
類型
該金融市場可進行差價合約交易。
了解更多：差價合約
差價合約
點差0.00024
長倉隔夜倉息調整
長倉隔夜倉息調整
保證金。您的投資
A$1,000.00
隔夜倉息
來自頭寸全值的費用
-0.010404 %
(-A$10.40)

使用杠杆的交易規模（大約值）A$100,000.00

來自杠杆的資金 - 美元（大約值）A$99,000.00

-0.01040%
短倉隔夜倉息調整
短倉隔夜倉息調整
保證金。您的投資
A$1,000.00
隔夜倉息
來自頭寸全值的費用
0.002184 %
(A$2.18)

使用杠杆的交易規模（大約值）A$100,000.00

來自杠杆的資金 - 美元（大約值）A$99,000.00

0.00218%
隔夜倉息調整時間21:00 (UTC)
貨幣AUD
最低成交量100
保證金1.00%
證券交易所
交易佣金10%
保證止損溢價
保證止損 (GSL) 費用僅在 GSL 被觸發時收取。更多詳情請參閱我們網站的「服務費用」 頁面。
0.01%

1我們執行交易收取的費用是點差，即買入價和賣出價之間的差額。有關更多資訊，請參閱我們網站上的收費頁面

交易 Euro / Australian Dollar 差價合約

 

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