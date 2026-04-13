交易 Euro / Australian Dollar 差價合約
最新貨幣文章
日圓走勢預測：第三方價格目標
2025年截至目前，美元兌日圓（USD/JPY）匯率年內下跌約9.41%。2025年4月25日，日圓兌美元收於142.8790，創下自2024年9月以來的最強水平之一，較2024年7月的高點161.942下跌約11.77%。
11:17, 19 6月 2025
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