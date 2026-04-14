交易 Taisei Corporation - 1801 差價合約 Taisei Corporation engages in the civil engineering, construction contracts, and real estate development businesses in Japan and internationally. The company is involved in the construction of tunnels, bridges, roads, and dams; and building social infrastructures, as well as offers decontamination, maintenance, and preservation services. It also constructs airports, office buildings, commercial facilities, factories, and hospitals, as well as provides renovation and demolition services. In addition, the company is involved in the redevelopment projects, PFI projects, property management, and condominium sales projects; and purchase, sale, and rental of land and buildings. Further, it engages in the contract research, technology provision, and environmental measurement; housing; and leisure businesses. The company was formerly known as Nippon Doboku Corporation and changed its name to Taisei Corporation in 1946. Taisei Corporation was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.