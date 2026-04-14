交易 NiSource Inc - NI 差價合約 NiSource (NI) is one of the leading electric utility and natural gas companies, with a workforce of more than 8,000 people. The company's head office is based in Merrillville, Indiana. NiSource serves over 3 million natural gas customers and over 500,000 electric customers via its NIPSCO and Columbia Gas brands. The list of company's divisions includes Columbia Gas of Virginia, Columbia Gas of Maryland, Columbia Gas of Kentucky, Columbia Gas of Pennsylvania, Columbia Gas of Massachusetts, Northern Indiana Public Service, and Columbia Gas of Ohio. NiSource shares are quoted on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). To learn the latest NiSource share price, follow Capital.com.