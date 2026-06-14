交易 EUR/SEK Forward 差價合約The base currency – EUR. The counter currency – SEK. The EUR/SEK chart represents the relationship between Euro and Swedish krona. Though Sweden constitutes the part of the Euro-Zone and is obliged to adopt Euro currency according to the Accession Treaty of 1995, the nation still maintains its 230-year-old krona. During the financial crisis EUR is strongly appreciated, but the Swedish crown (krona) also takes advantage from the current Euro-Zone crisis, because people worry about the future of the single bloc currency. As the Euro-Zone keeps facing numerous economic challenges, the EUR/SEK currency pair will continue to be volatile. To browse the latest Forex EUR/SEK rates, follow Capital.com.
最新貨幣文章
日圓走勢預測：第三方價格目標
2025年截至目前，美元兌日圓（USD/JPY）匯率年內下跌約9.41%。2025年4月25日，日圓兌美元收於142.8790，創下自2024年9月以來的最強水平之一，較2024年7月的高點161.942下跌約11.77%。
11:17, 19 6月 2025