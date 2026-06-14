交易 EUR/DKK Forward 差價合約The base currency – EUR. The counter currency – DKK. The EUR to DKK chart represents the relationship between the euro and the Danish krone. The economy of Denmark significantly depends on foreign trade, which makes it sensitive towards the current trends in external demands from the country’s top trading partners – mostly EU member states. Despite Denmark voting against joining the Eurozone during the referendum of 2000, the Danish krone is still pegged to euro by the European Union’s ERM II (exchange rate mechanism). The Eurozone’s debt crisis may influence the pair’s volatility. To browse the latest Forex EUR to DKK rates, follow Capital.com.
最新貨幣文章
日圓走勢預測：第三方價格目標
2025年截至目前，美元兌日圓（USD/JPY）匯率年內下跌約9.41%。2025年4月25日，日圓兌美元收於142.8790，創下自2024年9月以來的最強水平之一，較2024年7月的高點161.942下跌約11.77%。
11:17, 19 6月 2025