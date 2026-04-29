交易 Universal Corp - UVV 差價合約 Universal Corp (NYSE: UVV) is a global leader in the sourcing, processing, and supply of leaf tobacco, serving major tobacco manufacturers with vertically integrated operations across Africa, Asia, and the Americas. With long-standing customer relationships, predictable cash flows, and exposure to emerging market agriculture, Universal has maintained a consistent dividend history. It offers investors defensive income and stability in a niche, slow-moving global supply chain.