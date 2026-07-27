首頁市場大宗商品Brent Oil Future

交易 Brent Oil Future 差價合約

84.5510%
The chart shows the LCOX2026 price data over the last 1 day, with a current price of 84.551, a high of 84.799, and a low of 83.795.
賣出

84.519

買入

84.551

0.032
低點: 83.795高點: 84.799
賣方：
50%
買方：
50%
過往表現並非未來業績的可靠指標. 所示股價僅供參考，可能與實時市價存在差異。
交易條件
類型
該金融市場可進行差價合約交易。
了解更多：差價合約
差價合約
點差0.032
長倉隔夜倉息調整
長倉隔夜倉息調整
保證金。您的投資
$1,000.00
隔夜倉息
來自頭寸全值的費用
-0.01096 %
(-$10.96)

使用杠杆的交易規模（大約值）$100,000.00

來自杠杆的資金 - 美元（大約值）$99,000.00

-0.01096%
短倉隔夜倉息調整
短倉隔夜倉息調整
保證金。您的投資
$1,000.00
隔夜倉息
來自頭寸全值的費用
-0.01096 %
(-$10.96)

使用杠杆的交易規模（大約值）$100,000.00

來自杠杆的資金 - 美元（大約值）$99,000.00

-0.01096%
隔夜倉息調整時間21:00 (UTC)
貨幣USD
最低成交量1
保證金1.00%
證券交易所
交易佣金10%
保證止損溢價
保證止損 (GSL) 費用僅在 GSL 被觸發時收取。更多詳情請參閱我們網站的「服務費用」 頁面。
0.03%

1我們執行交易收取的費用是點差，即買入價和賣出價之間的差額。有關更多資訊，請參閱我們網站上的收費頁面

交易 Brent Oil Future

Brent oil is a benchmark that defines oil prices worldwide. The group consists of Brent Blend, Oseberg and other low-sulfur sweet crudes. Brent Oil accounts for the majority of the world's oil deposits and serves as a global reference for market price. Although historically the classification includes light sweet crudes from the Atlantic basin, oil produced in Europe, Africa and the Middle East is priced according to Brent Oil. Processed Brent oils give the world gasoline, diesel and kerosene. Brent oils are traded in futures and options contracts on major futures exchanges.

Settlement is determined by the official settlement price of the ICE Brent Crude future on the expiry date shown, adjusted for spread.

Expiry Time: 14:30 Eastern Time

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