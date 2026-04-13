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交易 Group 1 Automotive Inc - GPI 差價合約

當前暫時無法進行市場交易當前市場资讯 截至 2026-04-13 19:45:46
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差價合約
點差0.75
長倉隔夜倉息調整
長倉隔夜倉息調整
保證金。您的投資
$1,000.00
隔夜倉息
來自頭寸全值的費用
-0.021457 %
(-$4.29)

使用杠杆的交易規模（大約值）$20,000.00

來自杠杆的資金 - 美元（大約值）$19,000.00

-0.02146%
短倉隔夜倉息調整
短倉隔夜倉息調整
保證金。您的投資
$1,000.00
隔夜倉息
來自頭寸全值的費用
-0.000765 %
(-$0.15)

使用杠杆的交易規模（大約值）$20,000.00

來自杠杆的資金 - 美元（大約值）$19,000.00

-0.00076%
隔夜倉息調整時間21:00 (UTC)
貨幣USD
最低成交量1
保證金5.00%
證券交易所United States of America
交易佣金10%
保證止損溢價
保證止損 (GSL) 費用僅在 GSL 被觸發時收取。更多詳情請參閱我們網站的「服務費用」 頁面。
1%

1我們執行交易收取的費用是點差，即買入價和賣出價之間的差額。有關更多資訊，請參閱我們網站上的收費頁面

主要統計數據
前收盤價337.72
開倉333.97
1 年變化-12.7%
日區間329.43 - 337.55

交易 Group 1 Automotive Inc - GPI 差價合約

Group 1 Automotive Inc (NYSE: GPI) operates one of the largest automotive retail networks in the U.S. and U.K., selling new and used vehicles and providing parts, service, and financing. The company’s disciplined acquisition strategy and focus on operational efficiency have supported consistent profitability. Group 1’s shares move with vehicle sales trends, dealership margins, and consumer credit conditions.

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