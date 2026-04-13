交易 Group 1 Automotive Inc - GPI 差價合約 Group 1 Automotive Inc (NYSE: GPI) operates one of the largest automotive retail networks in the U.S. and U.K., selling new and used vehicles and providing parts, service, and financing. The company’s disciplined acquisition strategy and focus on operational efficiency have supported consistent profitability. Group 1’s shares move with vehicle sales trends, dealership margins, and consumer credit conditions.