交易 Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. - 3382 差價合約Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. engages in retail, food, financial, and IT businesses. The company's Domestic Convenience Store Operations segment operates convenience stores. As of May 31, 2018, it operated 19,943 franchised stores and 442 directly operated stores in Japan; and a number of 7-Eleven convenience stores in China and Hawaii. Its Overseas Convenience Store Operations segment engages in convenience store and gasoline retail businesses. As of March 31, 2018, it operated 7,166 franchised stores and 2,530 directly operated stores in the United States and Canada; and 35,548 7-Eleven licensed convenience stores. The company's Superstore Operations segment operates Ito-Yokado superstores, which offers food items, apparel, and household goods, as well as York-Benimaru, York Mart, and The Garden Jiyugaoka supermarkets in Japan. As of May 31, 2018, it operated Ito-Yokado stores in 164 locations. Its Department Store Operations operates department stores that provide apparel, luxury goods, cosmetics, specialty products, and food items. As of May 31, 2018, it operated 15 department stores under the Sogo and Seibu brands in Japan. The company's Financial Services segment offers banking, ATM, leasing, insurance, credit card, and e-money services. As of May 31, 2018, the Seven Bank operated 24,481 ATM locations in Japan; and March 31, 2018, it operated 13,413 ATMs in North America. Its Specialty Store Operations segment operates specialty retail stores; an online retailer under the Nissen name; and in restaurant, fast food, and contract businesses. As of May 31, 2018, it primarily operated 112 Akachan Honpo stores; 96 directly operated and 17 franchised stores under the THE LOFT name; and 12 Barneys New York branded stores, as well as February 28, 2018, it operated 488 restaurant and fast food locations. The company's others segment engages in real estate, publishing, and cultural education businesses. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.
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